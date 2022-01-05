Ipob and Nnamdi Kanu: President Buhari no rule out political solution on Kanu detention

5 January 2022, 20:00 WAT New Informate 12 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, banned Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu

President Muhammadu Buhari say Nigeria govnment don give Nnamdi Kanu wey dey di kontri secret police [DSS] custody opportunity to defend himself.

Di Nigerian leader say wen di leader of di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB] dey abuse Nigerian goment for abroad, nobody tok anything.

Buhari as e dey answer kwesion for Channels TV, say na now wen Kanu dey arrested, pipo come dey beg am.

Di president add say make e face court to account for wetin e don do.

Wen dem ask am if di president dey consider di promise e make to South Least leaders wen visit am some months ago on di release of Nnamdi Kanu, e say;

"E get one institution wey I no go dare interfere wit - di Judiciary, I no go interfere wit di Judiciary.

"Kanu case dey wit di Judiciary. Wetin I wonder na say wen Kanu dey Europe dey abuse dis administration and dey mention plenty things, we no tok anything.

"We dey give am opportunity to defend imsef, make e no just dey abuse us from Europe like say im no be Nigerian. Make e come here, make e dey wit us, criticise us here."

Buhari goment arrest Nnamdi Kanu for June 2021. E no dey clear where Nigeria goment arrest Kanu.

But according to reports, Nigeria bin monitor di Biafra separatist for more dan two years before dem finally arrest and return am.

Wia dis foto come from, @BUHARISALLAU Wetin we call dis foto, Buhari goment arrest Nnamdi Kanu for June 2021

President Buhari hint on im successor for 2023

On who im dey reason to support as President for 2023 general election, e say im no fit mention im favourite for 2023.

Dis according to Buhari, na because dem fit eliminate di pesin if e mention im name, im rather keep am secret.