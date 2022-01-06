Nigeria government declare bandits as terrorists - See wetin go hapun next

Wia dis foto come from, Muhammadu Buhari

Federal Goment of Nigeria don officially declare bandit groups wey dey operate for any parts of di kontri as terrorists.

Di declaration dey inside di Federal Goment Gazette wey ban and forbid dia existence and stop any pesin or group of pesins from participating inside activities of any of di groups.

Dem release di official Gazette wey di Attorney General of di Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, sign on Wednesday 5th January, 2022.

Dis one dey come afta di Federal High Court for Abuja, Nigeria ruling wey declare bandit groups as terrorists.

For inside di ruling wey Justice Taiwo Taiwo deliver on Friday, 27, November 2021, di court say di activities of Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta'adda bandit groups, na acts of terrorism.

Di ruling follow di ex parte motion wey di Federal Goment of Nigeria bin file through di Federal Ministry of Justice.

Wetin di Gazzette tok?

Di Gazzette say di activities of Yan Bindiga Group, Yan Ta'adda Group and oda similar group for Nigeria dey declared as terrorism and dey illegal for any part of Nigeria especially for di North West and North Central regions of di kontri dey proscribed according to sections 1 and 2 of di Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2011.

"Consequently, di general public dey hereby warned say any pesin or group of pesins wey dey participate in any manner whatsoever in any form of activities wey involve or concern di prosecution of di collective intentions or odawise of di groups wey dey referred to for inside paragraph 1 of dis notice go dey violate di provisions of di Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice, 2021.

Who be di bandits?

Di armed bandits wey dey mostly operate out of abandoned forest reserves dey terrorise and attack communities for di kontri north-west region.

Dem be di latest groups to join Nigeria kidnap for ransom industry.

In di last ten years, more dan 8,000 pipo don die in di states of Kebbi, Sokoto, Niger and Zamfara, according to di International Crisis Group.

Di attacks fit dey traced to years of competition over resources between ethnic Fulani herders and farming communities.

Meanwhile, controversial Islamic cleric Sheikh Gumi bin don condemn di Federal High Court ruling wey grant di Federal Goment of Nigeria request to name bandits as terrorists for di kontri say e no go get head.

"Declaring di herdsmen banditry as terrorists na just a decision wey dem take for political purpose. E no go get any practical value because even before di declaration, dem bin dey fight and treat dem as terrorists. So na just nomenclature wey I believe say no go change di dynamics on ground.