Iyabo Oko daughter say di Yoruba actress move her hand three hours afta dem confam her dead

6 January 2022, 08:01 WAT New Informate 11 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@bisiaisha

Di daughter of Nollywood Yoruba actress Sidikat Odukanmi wey pipo sabi as Iyabo Oko don come out to clarify di tori wey dey fly upandan say she don die.

According to her, dem bin pronounce her dead but she move again.

"She move her hand three hours afta dem pronounce am dead", di actress daughter tok for social media post.

Tori about di death of di actress Iyabo Oko bin first fly ontop social media late Wednesday night.

Her pikin Bisi Aisha bin also post di informate say her mama don die, actress, Foluke Darmola bin also post about di death.

And many pipo don dey mourn Iyabo Oko death for social media.

Iyabo Oko die?

From wetin BBC find out early Thursday morning, 6, January, Iyabo Oko still dey alive.

Actress Foluke Daramola bin tok say Iyabo Oko pikin wey announce di death don call her back say her mama still dey alive.

Her pikin Bisi Aisha bin also post for her handle say Iyabo Oko bin move hand three hours afta dem pronounce say she die. Anoda popular yoruba actress Toyin Adegbola, wey pipo sabi as Toyin Tomato also post for her social media handle say Iyabo Oko still dey alive.

Toyin Tomato bin post say "Iyabo Oko pikin call me say she bin move her hand and say doctor bin notice live for her body".