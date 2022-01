Referee Somo: Meet Ghana dancing referee

Community football for Accra dey attract massive interest sake of one referee decide say he go start entertain players and fans with dance during half time.

He recently go viral after videos of him dancing during community game fit de internet.

Birth of de dancing referee

Referee Somo, start dancing as referee some five years ago when tension emerge during friendly match between Accra Great Olympics vs Attram Academy.

By half time, Attram Academy which de second diction team lead de Premier League side Olympics 2 - 1.

First half dem score Olympics 2 - 1. So de second half Accra Great Olympics players bore" he talk BBC Pidgin.

"So I talk to my DJ to give me small music make I take cool dema pressure. I entertain dem make dis heart come down" he add.

Eventually after de dance, everybody start dey laugh for de park top wey de tension go away.

Dis be how de dancing referee start.

'I referee over 1000 community football matches'

Referee Somo over de years say he referee over 1000 football matches.

"Every blessed day for 5 years now, from Monday to Sunday I dey go pitch to referee" he explain.

"referee over 1000 matches now" he talk BBC Pidgin.

He travel across de country sake of people dey book am officiate community games, friendly matches den things.

He turn popular referee sake of de dance moves he dey display which be popular for de coastal areas of Accra.

Although he no dey charge fees for officiating, usually people dey give am some tips to cover transport den things after games.

He dey hope say in future he go fit turn dis into business so say he go make some money to cater for en family.

First dancing referee in de worldReferee Somo believe say he be de first dancing referee in de world. But for now he dey work as fire service officer with de Ghana National Fire Service.At thesame time he dey operate barber shop too where he dey give haircut inside en neighborhood. Referee Somo be married man, he three sets of twins with en wife.