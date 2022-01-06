Kano censors board declare Kannywood feem maker Aminu Umar Mukhtar wanted over ‘immoral’ movie Makaranta

6 January 2022, 13:32 WAT New Informate 44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Makaranta

Kannywood movie Director Aminu Umar Mukhtar wey Kano state censors board for northern Nigeria declare wanted don reply say e no dey shake.

Dis na afta di censors board declare say im feem 'Makaranta' dey immoral and bin lack di necessary permits ebfore e execute am.

Oga for Censors board Na Abba Afakallah tell BBC Pidgin say dem send di movie director invitation over im movie since last month but e tok say e go come afta new year and as e no come na im make dem declare am wanted and dem go prosecute am for wetin im do.

But Aminu for im defence say e no make im feem for Kano or for Hausa pipo alone and no see reason why di censors board go wan disturb im life.

"Wen I hear say Kano censors board dey look for me I no shake at all because I no do anytin wrong.

"My feem no be about Kano or Hausa pipo alone, na 17 languages dey inside di movie moreover no be for Kano state I shoot di movie so I no understand why dia blood dey hot over dis issue."

"My Feem no be only about sex education but oda tins like female genital mutilation dey inside too and we wan create awareness about tins wey dey happen not only for Hausa societies but odas as well."

Aminu say unlike wetin some pipo dey tok, nobody sponsor am to make di movie but na im make am with im money.

Wia dis foto come from, Aminu Umar Mukhtar Wetin we call dis foto, Aminu Umar Mukhtar na di director of di feem

Di film Makaranta

Di two minute promo clip wey dey circulate for social media wey make censors board attention reach Aminu side show some students for inside school environment dey tok.

One of di female student dey tell di oda about 'Jima'i' wey inside Hausa language mean sex.

For anoda scene inside di promo clip, one female student dey tell di oda say she dey three months pregnant and di oda one tell her say she go epp her handle am.

Di final scene inside di promo na party scene wey show students dey do party for one environment wey male and female students dey dance togeda.

Wia dis foto come from, Bilkisu Salis

Why Kano censors board get problem with di feem

As far as di Kano state Censors Board dey concerned, even di trailer wey dey circulate for social media dey wrong as dme no get permission.

"So truth be say di whole process of dat feem no get censors backing and even di promo video wey dey circulate suppose reach our side for us to say 'no remove dis or dat part' but di feem maker no do dat one."

"As e no answer our invitation now wetin remain be say we go take di next step, because our body na about maintaining di religion and culture of Kano and we no go allow anybody to spoil dat for us."

Oda times wey Kano censors board and artistes enter gbege

For July 2020, Shariff Abubakar Ali wey stage name be Habu Tabule one of di most popular Islamic gospel singers enter trouble after Kano censors board ask am to stop singing without licence.

Di singer wey dey dance shoki for im songs respond to im troubles with di board at di time

"Dem say censors board wan get me because I dey use shoki and oda trendy dance for my gospel songs but I dey do wetin pipo want and e beta for us to use di dance praise our prophet and religion dan for our pipo to dey use am worship devil." Dis na wetin Habu tok dat time.

Censors board oga Na'abba tell BBC say dem dey try sanitise di industry as some of di singers dey go out of line in dia effort to praise Islam for music.

Wia dis foto come from, Shariff Abubakar Ali Wetin we call dis foto, Shariff Abubakar Ali wey stage name be Habu Tabule one of di most popular Islamic gospel singers enter trouble after Kano censors board ask am to stop singing without licence.

On 5, November 2020, Kano censors board arrest popular singer Nazir Ahmad wey pipo dey call Sarkin Waka and e spend some days for prison.

Sarkin Waka problem dat time na with Kano Censorship Board over two songs 'Gidan Sarauta and ' Sai Hakuri' wey im release without licence, but some pipo tok say na because e criticise Kano Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje for one of di songs.

As dem dey carry am go prison, di singer do Whatsapp voice note wey e tok say e dey ready to spend im life for prison for wetin e believe in.