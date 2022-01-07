Rivers state police arrest OSPAC member wey allegedly shoot and kill Nigerian Air Force personnel

Wia dis foto come from, Onyemachi Eugene

Police for Rivers State don arrest a member of Onelga Security Peace and Advisory Committee (OSPAC) wey allegedly kill one Nigerian Air Force personnel, Endurance Eugene, for Omuanwa community for Ikwerre local goment area of Rivers State.

Acting Police tok-tok pesin DSP Grace Iringe Koko confam say dem detain di suspect Progress Emecheta with di State Criminal Investigation Department SCIID and investigation don begin into di mata.

Family of di late Endurance Eugene dey call for justice and early prosecution of di alleged killer of dia brother.

How e hapun

Elder brother of late Endurance Eugene Onyemachi Eugene say im brother na Air Force personnel wey dey serve for Lagos.

Onyemachi say Endurance just return home to celebrate di Christmas and New year celebrations with im family wen one Progress Emecheta wey dem dey call Two Face, a member of Omuanwa OSPAC allegedly shoot am afta dem get small argument.

Tori be say di gbege happen on Monday 3 January 2022 wen Endurance Eugene and anoda of im Airforce colleague go di OSPAC office for Omuanwa to go release one pesin wey dem bin arrest as OSPAC bin dey force youths for di community to take oath and renounce cultism and gang membership.

"My brother come celebrate dis Christmas with im family pipo so one Airforce man, im colleague wey dey work togeda call am say make two of dem go rescue im broda wey OSPAC arrest.

Wen dem reach di OSPAC office, di OSPAC pipo come tell my brother make dem comot weda dem hold im pesin, my broda ask if im get any issue with dem before? So dem begin push each oda before you know dem begin beat my brother. Den my brother comot from dat place.

After dat, dis boy run go im motor go bring out gun shoot my brother die."

Wia dis foto come from, Onyemachi Eugene Wetin we call dis foto, Endurance Eugene before im death

Anoda eyewitness wey see as e happen say wen Endurance and di Airforce man go dia, di OSPAC pipo tell dem say no army, police or navy fit come release any pesin as dem don give di youths days for dem to renounce cultism.

But di following day Tuesday 4 January 2022, Progress Emecheta AKA Two Face confront Endurance sake of wetin hapun on Monday, come slap am so im retaliate. But as in turn to waka comot, Progress allegedly run go im Camry motor bring out pump action rifle shoot am. Even though Endurance kneel down beg am, Progress still shoot am three times and im die.

Foto of di deadbodi of Endurance Eugene wey circulate afta in die show say im wear combat shorts with canvas and T-shirt and e sustain gunshot wound wey pierce through im thigh and e dey bleed.

Community development Chairman of Omuanwa community Ugo Chiang condem di killing of Endurance Eugene come say im na promising and hardworking young man wey be agent if federal goment and di community dey feel am.

"We don lose a hardworking young man, an agent of federal goment but no mata how e be, e dey unfortunate say im don die if not we fit hear im own side of di story. But dis na case of carry over of aggression."

Wetin be OSPAC?

Di Onelga Security Peace and Advisory Committee OSPAC na local vigilante wey dey support security operatives to maintain peace and fight cult gangs for some local goment areas of Rivers State.

Dem dey operate for some local goment areas like Ogba Egbema Ndoni, Emohua and Ikwerre local goment areas for Rivers State.

Most times wen dem make arrests, dem dey hand over di pipo dem arrest to police for di area but reports say dem also get cells wia dem dey arrest and hold pipo for various crimes, although di Commissioner of police don say dem and oda vigilante groups no suppose arrest and detain any suspects but na for dem to hand over such pesin to police for proper investigation and prosecution.

Community development Chairman of Omuanwa community Ugo Chiang also explain say sake of di cases of insecurity dem bin dey experience, di eight communities wey make up Omuanwa agree, raise money to invite OSPAC to come epp dem.

"All of us for dis community na im agree to invite OSPAC. Di eight villages wey make up Omuanwa we contribute money, men N200,000 women, N53,000 per village to fund OSPAC. So we all agree to call OSPAC. So as we don bring OSPAC we get to let dem work."