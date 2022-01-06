Grammy Awards 2022 postponement: Why organizers postpone di biggest music event

Wia dis foto come from, GRAMMY ACADEMY

Di 64th annual Grammy Awards Show wey suppose hold for US later dis January 2022 don dey postponed sake of coronavirus.

Statement from di Recording Academy and CBS wey be di organisers of Grammy Awards 2022 say to go ahead wit di event go dey very risky wit di uncertainty wey di Coronavirus Omicron variant get.

Di event wey pipo reason as di music biggest night bin dey scheduled to hold on 31 January for Los Angeles.

Organisers say dem go announce future date soon.

Dem add say di health and safety of di music community, di live audience, dia employees na top priority for dem.

Nigerian musicians like Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems, and Femi Kuti dey nominated for dis year award.

Other African nominees include Angelique Kodjo, Rocky Dawuni, Wouter Kellerman and Black Coffee.

Di 2021 Grammy wey Nigerian musician Burna Boy win di Best Global Music Award for im Twice as tall album bin dey postponed to March 2021 dat time.

And dem do am online sake of di rising infections for Los Angeles abd di State of California.

Oda big 2022 events wey don dey postponed sake of Covid- 19 already

Wia dis foto come from, Getty AND OTHERS

Many events dey postponed for 2021 sake of Covid- 19.

Di emergency of Omicron variant for di end of 2021 don dash many pipo hope say di pandemic no be like wetin go end anytime soon.

Organisers of some big events don dey cancel or postpone am sake of di spread of Omicron variant.

Sundance film festival don cancel all in-person events for Utah sake of di rapid spread of Omicron.

Di organisers inside statement say all dia independent movie premieres and events go take place online.

Vault Festival 2022 also cancel dia event, three weeks before di arts festival wey dey hold for three months suppose start.

Di VAULT Festival na annual celebration for emerging theatre artists for London.

Di three-month schedule dey features hundreds of fringe theatre shows, cabaret, and musicians.

Critics Choice Awards wey suppose hold on January 9 don dey postponed.