Ghana join United Nations Security Council - See wetin dis mean, work Ghana go do

6 January 2022, 18:18 WAT New Informate 36 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/President Nana Akufo-Addo

Ghana don install dia national flag for di United Nation Security Council as dem dey among five new members kontries wey di council welcome.

On Tuesday 5 January, 2022, di UN Security Council bin get five new members wey be; Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and United Arab Emirates.

Dis kontris go serve as non permanent members and Ghana go get chance to lead di council by November 2022.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana share video for im Facebook page of di flag installation wey take place today.

Dis five new members formally take up di posts wey dem win for one election for June 2021.

Gabon and Ghana each fro Africa don bin join di council three times before now and UAE once.

Di UN security Council dey compose of 15 members kontries and Ghana togeda with Gabon dey among di non-permanent members.

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Jubilee House

United Nations Security Council membership - Wetin e mean?

Di Security Council get di primary responsibility for di maintenance of international peace and security.

15 Members na im dey di council and each Member get one vote.

Under di Charter of di United Nations, all Member States dey obligated to comply with Council decisions.

Di Security Council dey take di lead for mata wey concern to determine di existence of threat to di peace or act of aggression.

Dia work also involve to call upon di parties to dispute to settle di kwanta by peaceful means and recommend methods of adjustment or terms of settlement.

For some cases, di Security Council fit resort to impose sanctions or even authorize di use of force to maintain or restore international peace and security.

Functions and powers of United Nations Security Council members

Wia dis foto come from, United Nations Security Council-

Under di United Nations Charter, di functions and powers of di Security Council na;

to maintain international peace and security in accordance with di principles and purposes of di United Nations;

to investigate any dispute or situation wey fit lead to international friction;

to recommend methods to adjust dis kind disputes or di terms of settlement;

to formulate plans for di establishment of system to regulate things wey get to do with weapon;

to determine di existence of threat to di peace or act of aggression and to recommend which action dem need to take;

to call on Members to apply economic sanctions and oda measures wwy no involve di use of force to prevent or stop aggression;

to take military action against aggressor;

to recommend di admission of new Members;

to exercise di trusteeship functions of di United Nations for "strategic areas";

to recommend to di General Assembly di appointment of di Secretary-General and, togeda with di Assembly, to elect di Judges of di International Court of Justice.

Which kontri be Permanent and Non-Permanent Members of UN Security Council?

Di Council dey compose of 15 Members, five na permanent members while ten na non-permanent members;

Five permanent members na: China, France, Russian Federation, di United Kingdom, and United States of America.

Ten non-permanent members wey di general Assembly elect for two-year terms (with end of term year) na:

Albania (Join 2023)

Brazil (Join 2023)

Gabon (Join 2023)

Ghana (Join 2023)

India (Join 2022)

Ireland (Join 2022)

Kenya (Join 2022)

Mexico (Join 2022)

Norway (Join 2022)

United Arab Emirates (Join 2023)

Each of di members dey hold di presidency of di Council turn by turn for one month, according to di alphabetical order of di names of di Member States.

Presently na Norway dey hold di presidency for January 2022 before e go move round according to di alphabet and reach di turn of Gabon for October 2022 then di ghana turn on November 2022.

Security Council Presidency