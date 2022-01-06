Sale of Jamb UTME 2022 form: Jamb warn 'no allow dem scam you wit fake UTME 2022 form'

Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations and Direct Entry forms [UTME] na di compulsory examination wey go allow pipo to fit enta tertiary institutions in Nigeria for further learning.

Jamb wey be di exam organizers say scammers dey spread lie on top sale of form for di UTME 2022 form sales.

Dem never begin di sale of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations and Direct Entry forms, Fabian Benjamin wey be Jamb spokesman tok for statement.

Dr Benjamin say dem di give dis warning sake of activities of some jaguda pipo dem wey don begin cari lie lie informate say JAMB don begin sell form.

Di intention na to mislead di public and dupe dem of dia kpalasa alias moni, im add.

Oga Fabian yarn give say although di board don finish all di arrangement to start to sell di 2022 UTME /DE Application document, e neva fix any particular date to begin sell di forms dem.

E say di reason why di jaguda pipo dey pass fake in formation na sake of say dem wan create panic for inside di mind of di candidates dem and defraud dem.

Sale of fake tins or products wey get huge public interest na regular challenge for Nigeria.

Oga Fabian assure di general public say make dem no rush sake of say before di board go sell any form, dem go publish am for both print, social, and electronic media.

Dis wan mean say dem go inform di general public as soon as dem get approval to begin sell di E-PINS.

And dem go also show dem how to create dia profile, wia to go for Biometric capturing among oda essential informate.

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board [Jamb] don draw ear give prospective candidates to shine dia eyes well well so dat dem no go scam dem wit fake UTME 2022 form sales.

Jamb Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Fabian Benjamin for di board say candidates must get di National Identity Number (NIN) before e go fit begin registration.

How to register for di JAMB

Candidates go need visit any of di accredited JAMB registration centre to fill and complete di online registration form. But first you go need generate:

Get valid e-mail account: Di first basic step to take kick start di 2021/2022 Jamb registration, na to get valid e-mail address. Either gmail rr yahoo mail. Dis na to fit send or receive information from Jamb about di exam.

Get your NIN: Di National Identification Number don dey compulsory for any candidate wey wan register for UTME.

Create Jamb profile: E dey compulsory to register your Jamb profile before you buy di 2021 registration form. Jamb profile dey very important as no candidate go fit register for Jamb if e no first create profile. Apart from Jamb registration, you go also need di Jamb profile to check your result online, check admission status, print admission letter, etc.

Check Jamb iBass: According to Jamb, before you register for di UTME exam dis year, you go need check if you dey eligible. Check dia website for more informate on dis.

Buy your Jamb 2021 E-pin registration for banks