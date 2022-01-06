January 6 timeline: Wetin happun for January 6 one year ago for US Capitol?

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, CSPAN Wetin we call dis foto, In the Democrats' video, members of the mob chant that they are fighting for Trump

US President Joe Biden don blame former President Donald Trump for di attack on di US capitol on January 6, 2021.

For di televised speech to mark di first anniversary of di events, Biden accuse im predecessor of spreading "web of lies" wey lead to di attack on di Congress building.

E say oga Trump hold "singular responsibility" for di kasala and di destruction wey happun dat day.

And di rioters wey storm di US Capitol on 6 January, 2021 "hold dagger for di throat of America and American democracy."

Investigators don arrest 725 suspects in connection wit di attack.

Timeline of key moments from di day.

08:17

President Donald Trump tweets allegations of vote fraud ahead of im rally for Washington DC.

Wia dis foto come from, C-SPAN

10:58

Members of di Proud Boy movement, one right-wing militia bin go towards di Capitol.

One member of di group wey follow Newsnight, US correspondent David Grossman tok say "We dey take our kontri back."

One of di group get radio. " Edey clear say im dey communicate, dey receive and send messages to somebody," our correspondent tok.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, What di Proud Boys bin dey do before Trump speech dat day

12:00

President Trump begin im speech to supporters for Washington. 15 minutes into di speech, e ask dem to gada for di Capitol.

"I know say everyone here go soon march ova go di Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard," e tok.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, "We will never give up, we will never concede", Trump tell supporters

12:53

As di president dey tok, crowd outside di Capitol begin dey large. Dem begin march go where police barrier dey waka pass officers. The police bin try contain dem but dem too much.

Trump supporters carry flags and weapons. One man stand on one makeshift gallows, wey get noose. Di crowd chant: "Fight for Trump."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Some bin argue in court say dem bin go to di riot because Donald Trump tell dem to

Minutes later, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi start di certification process.

13:10

Oga Trump end im speech wit di words: "We fight. We fight like hell and if you no fight like hell, you no go get kontri again. So make we waka go Pennsylvania Avenue."

E no tey afta dat tok, one Capitol police officer call for backup.

"Dem dey throw metal poles at us," e tok. "Multiple law-enforcement injuries," e add for panicked voice.

Capitol police send evacuation warning.

13:45

Protesters rush past Capitol police protect di west steps, di side wey face di White House.

Minutes later, one officer declare say riot don start for di Capitol. "We go give riot warnings," e tok . "We go try get compliance but dis now don turn to riot."

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Watch dramatic new footage of police under attack at the Capitol riot

Meanwhile Vice President Mike Pence continue to dey preside over di session.

14:13

Secret Service quickly and suddenly evacuate Mr Pence from di Senate floor.

Di protesters break through di windows. Dem force dia way inside, hop through di broken glass. Dem kick di doors open to let others in. Some wear hoods and helmets, some hold cameras or Confederate flags.

Immediately dem call Senate for recess.

One minute later, Officer Eugene Goodman warn Senator Mitt Romney say mob dey approach. Oga Romney run through a capitol hallway go hide for safety.

Di mob, wey dey one floor below tdon already begin dey find di Senate chamber.

Officer Goodman make im down go di first floor where e meet di mob.

Wia dis foto come from, Igor Bobic Wetin we call dis foto, Di officer bin dey confronting one rioter during di attack

He use style carry dem comot di upper chamber. Many of these individuals want make Mr Pence dey hanged.

By that point, di rioters dey "within 100ft" (30m) from where Mr Pence dey. Many senators are still inside.

At di same time, dem rush Ms Pelosi comot di house floor go secure off-site location, outside di Capitol complex.

Her staff hide under table.

Staff members of di House leader dey tok to each other in low voice. For outside, rioters dey spread out across di building, dem dey find Ms Pelosi.

Di rioters chant: "Where you dey Nancy?

14:24

President Trump tweet about Mr Pence.

Wia dis foto come from, C-SPAN

At the same time, Mr Pence dey evacuated to a secure location.

Rioters start to spread through di buildings. Others break in from outside through various doors around di building.

Dem open di east side door make more pipo fit enta.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, See how close di mob get to Mike Pence, Mitt Romney and oda lawmakers

Di House floor debate dey suspended to update members. House members dey told to reach for tear gas masks and dey prepared to use dem.

Di House dey called back into session wit hope say dem go fit continue di count.

But minutes later. di House recess. Members dey told to get down under their chairs if necessary.

"Folks don enta di rotunda and dem dey come dis way," police tell di lawmakers.

Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell send text to im wife: "I love you and di babies. Abeg hug dem for me".

Di mob wey dey outside di chamber continue to dey increase.

14:26

President Trump call Senator Mike Lee.

Senator Lee office say di Senator receive one call from di White House switchboard number - and di call last for four minutes. Mr Lee say e dey clear say di call na for Alabama senator Tommy Tuberville, and e don give im phone to im colleague.

Mr Tuberville tell tori pipo say im tell oga Trump say Mr Pence don dey evacuated from dey Senate floor. "I said: Mr President, dem don carry di vice-president comot.

House impeachment managers say e get further evidence say di president know how much danger im vice-president dey in.

14:41

Mob see House Rules Committee Chairman James McGovern as e dey comot di House floor.

For di hallway outside di House chamber, one group attempt to force dia way through a set of locked doors. Dem break di windows. One rioter use im baton to smash through as di crowd wey surround am dey shout "break it down, break it down".

Footage shows the hands of an officer on the other side, holding a gun and pointing it toward the mob. We hear a shot and see Babbitt fall to the ground.

Video footage show as some rioters dey go through papers and materials wey lawmakers leave behind.

15:13

Trump tweets say make pipo "remain peaceful".

Wia dis foto come from, C-SPAN

Meanwhile di mob still dey for di Capitol.

Footage plenty mob for di Capitol grounds. A Confederate flag dey wave for di foreground.

16:17

Trump release one video iwey e tell di mob say make dem dey go house.

Wia dis foto come from, CSPAN

18:00

Fifteen minutes afta police confirm say Ashli Babbitt don die, Trump tweets again.

He call those wey dey di Capitol "great patriots".