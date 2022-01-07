Niger state police arrest 25-year-old wey allegedly kill im papa over inheritance mata

Niger state police command don arrest one 25-year-old man Abubakar Mohammed Baba, for allegedly planning wit im friend to kill im 52-year-old papa, Alhaji Mohammed Baba.

Police tok-tok pesin, DSP Wasiu Abiodun for statement on Thursday say dem attack and stab Alhaji to death for im house for Koropan community for Paikoro local goment area of di state for October last year.

Oga Abiodun explain say afta dem kill im papa, dem come cut-cut and slice di papa body come pack am put inside sack throway am for Tagwai-Dam.

Di police say around 10:30 local time for 29 December 2021, based on credible intelligence, police operatives wey dey attached to Chanchaga Division arrest Abubakar of Gidan Madara area of Chanchaga, Minna on top crime of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide of im papa.

However, afta plenti in interrogation, police say Abubakar cari dem go Tagwai-Dam wia dem dump di deadibodi of im papa.

Di police statement say im bin contract one of im friend, 26 year-old Aliyu to kill im papa and e agree to pay one hundred and ten thousand naira. First e pay Aliyu fifty housand naira and promise to pay am di remaining balance of sixty thousand naira if im complete di task.

Di tori say afta di friend kill di papa, e sell some of im property to raise di sixty thousand naira to pay im friend.

Although Aliyu don run from di community, di police say dem look for am and promise to catch am so dat e go face di law.

Di suspect Abubakar say im commit di act sake of say e wan shaperly inherit im papa property.