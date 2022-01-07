How bachelor use billboards to find wife

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Muhammad Malik Wetin we call dis foto, Muhammad Malik friends help am create di adverts to find a wife

One bachelor wey be bank consultant for London dey use huge billboards to find wife.

Muhammad Malik wey be 29-years-old dey inform prospective partners say im dey available wit ads for London and Birmingham.

Di billboard adverts read: "Save me from arrangee marriage."

E say im no dey against arranged marriage but im go prefer to try "find someone on im own first".

But so far di search dey fruitless.

Di London-based bank consultant dey hope say im plan to set up website - findmalikawife.com - go change im luck.

Since e put up di adverts on Saturday, Malik say im don receive hundreds of messages of women wey don show interest but e neva get time to go through everything.

"I neva get time to look through yet," e tok. "I go need to set some time aside - I no reason dis part."

Wia dis foto come from, Muhammad Malik Wetin we call dis foto, Within a few days, Mr Malik say im receive hundreds of messages

Malik say before-before, im bin done try some ways to meet women before im try dat of di billboards.

"I' be Pakistani Desi," e tok, "so di first thing dem tell us na di power of aunties dem." But that method "no work".

Dating apps sef dey plus small-small dating events, but e tok say dem make am feel "quite awkward".

Finally, one friend reason say make e just advertise himself. Oga Malik explain: "I thought 'why not - wetin be di worst wey fit happun?

Di billboards go remain like that 14 January and e get di support of im family.