How bachelor use billboards to find wife
One bachelor wey be bank consultant for London dey use huge billboards to find wife.
Muhammad Malik wey be 29-years-old dey inform prospective partners say im dey available wit ads for London and Birmingham.
Di billboard adverts read: "Save me from arrangee marriage."
E say im no dey against arranged marriage but im go prefer to try "find someone on im own first".
But so far di search dey fruitless.
Di London-based bank consultant dey hope say im plan to set up website - findmalikawife.com - go change im luck.
Since e put up di adverts on Saturday, Malik say im don receive hundreds of messages of women wey don show interest but e neva get time to go through everything.
"I neva get time to look through yet," e tok. "I go need to set some time aside - I no reason dis part."
Malik say before-before, im bin done try some ways to meet women before im try dat of di billboards.
"I' be Pakistani Desi," e tok, "so di first thing dem tell us na di power of aunties dem." But that method "no work".
Dating apps sef dey plus small-small dating events, but e tok say dem make am feel "quite awkward".
Finally, one friend reason say make e just advertise himself. Oga Malik explain: "I thought 'why not - wetin be di worst wey fit happun?
Di billboards go remain like that 14 January and e get di support of im family.
Malilk say im ideal partner go share im Muslim faith and go dey able to "keep up wit di bants" wit im family.