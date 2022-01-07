Sylvester Oromoni death: Police say evidence no dey to show say dem torture, bully or give Sylvester Oromoni poisonous substance before e die

Lagos State Police Command say Sylvester Oromoni Jnr die natural death as no evidence dey to show say e dey tortured, bullied or take any poisonous substance before im death.

Di State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu give dis informate on di update of police investigation on top di circumstances wey surround di death of di 12 year old Dowen College student for inside statement.

Odumosu say di final results of di post mortem and toxicology examination wey consultant pathologists from both Warri and Lagos state carry out agree say di deceased die natural death.

E add join say at dia investigate, di suspects deny accuse of torture, bullying or dem give di deceased chemical drink.

"At di end of diligent investigation wey we carry out so far, evidence no dey to establish say case of torture, bullying and forceful application of poisonous substance dey against di suspects.

"All di suspects deny allegations of torture, bullying and administering of poisonous substance to di deceased. Accuse say di deceased dey forced to join cult also no dey established as oda students dem interview deny am." Lagos CP tok.

12-years-old Sylvester Oromoni Jnr wey be student of Dowen College Lekki for Lagos state Nigeria bin die of controversial circumstances for 30th November, 2021.

Im death bin cause plenty reactions as e dey alleged say some senior students of di school beat am and give am poisonous substance to drink because e no gree to join cult wey lead to im death.

Police later arrest five students and three House masters on top di mata, pipo wey di deceased allegedly mention dia name before e die.

But di Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice say make dem dey released on bail as no evidence dey to show say dem get anything to do wit Sylvester death.

Wetin autopsy of Sylvester Oronomi Jnr show

For December 2, 2021, one Consultant Pathologist, Dr. Clement Vhriterhire for di Central Hospital, Warri, Delta State bin carry out autopsy on Sylvester body. Di result of di autopsy wey comot on December 10 attribute cause of death to 'acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma.'

Di doctor recommend toxicology screening. As dem dey wait di toxicology result, di Coroner Magistrate for Lagos order say make dem do anoda autopsy because di case happun for Lagos state.

Di second autopsy for Lagos state University Teaching Hospital na on December 14 2021 for di presence of representatives of all di parties wey dey involved for di case.

Dr. S.S Soyemi, di Consultant Pathologist and Chief Examiner, Department of Pathology and Forensic Sciences, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, Lagos lead nine oda doctors wey include di first Consultant Pathologist Dr. Clement Vhriterhire to carry out di autopsy.

Di result of di second autopsy for Lagos wey dem release on December 21 2021, attribute di cause of death to 'Septicaemia, lobar pneumonia with acute pyelonephritis and pyomyositis of di right ankle.'

On 30th December, 2021, di toxicology screening results wey Dr Clement Vhriterhire sign attribute di cause of death to 'acute bacteria pneumonia due to severe sepsis.'

Di Lagos Commissioner say di second autopsy result from Lagos state wey Dr. SS Soyemi, di consultant pathologist wey lead team of pathologists to carry out reveal say Sylvester " Death dey caused by Septicaemia following infections of di lungs and kidneys wey come from di ankle wound. No evidence of blunt force trauma for im body. Di findings for di oesophagus and stomach no dey compatible wit chemical intoxication. Death for dis case dey natural."

Meanwhile di first autopsy result wey Dr. Clement Vhriterhire of di Central Hospital, Warri, Delta State attribute di cause of death to 'acute lung injury due to ?? chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma."

Wetin go happun to di suspects?

Lagos State Police Command bin arrest eight suspects on top di mata to detain dem for 21 days as di investigation dey go on.

But before di 21 days expire, di families of di students apply for bail for Magistrate Court 1, Yaba. Dia application dey approved so dem grant dem bail.

Di House Masters also get bail afta di expiration of the 21 days remand order according to di police.

As di autopsy result reveal say Sylvester Oronomi Jnr die of natural death, di Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice say evidence no dey to show say di suspects get hand for im death so dem no fit prosecute dem and order say make dem dey released on bail.

"There is no prima facie case of murder, involuntary manslaughter and or malicious administering of poison wit intent to harm against di students and di House Masters, hence dem no fit dey prosecuted. Sake of that all of dem dey released on bail," di DPP tok.

Meanwhile, di deceased papa, Sylvester Oromoni Snr tell BBC Pidgin say di family believe di autopsy report wey di Warri Area Command of Nigeria Police release.