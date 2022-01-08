Mortuary for Ebonyi state dey find deadi-bodi wey 'miss' afta dem give family wrong one on burial day

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot of Madam Grace burial poster

Family and sympathisers of late Madam Grace Orji Okoro shock and confuse on di day wey suppose be her burial afta dem find out say her deadi-bodi dey miss for mortuary wia dem bin keep her for Ebonyi state.

Di family bin deposit di body of late Madam Grace for di General Hospital Mortuary Owutu Edda for Afikpo South local goment area afta her death for 2, July, 2021 at di age of 80.

But di mata turn anoda tin wen dem go mortuary on 28th December 2021 to take di boy for burial only for dem to discover say di body no dey mortuary again.

Di tin cause gbege as sympathizers and relations of di late woman bin don gada under different canopies for late Madam Grace compound dey bsing and chant as dem dey wait for di body to start di burial only for word to come say di bodi don miss for mortuary.

How e hapun

One of di daughters of di late woman wey dey with Nigerian Navy Welsie Okoro, describe di mata as unbelievable.

Pipo bin do dey ground for burial, dey wait for di bodi to land before di news break say dem no see mama body for mortuary.

"Everybody dey confused, if not becos I try to calm di youths dem down, e for go out of control. Di tin dey embarrassing, na like dirty slap for my face, I no fit believe am.

"Today I see sometin wey I no believe, we bin go mortuary to pick up my mama deadi bodi of our mama, wen we reach we see anoda woman wey dem just use hurry dress for her, we discover say she no be my mama, My mama get long hair but dis one hair short. We ask dem wia our mama, di mortuary attendant say na my mama be dat becos di deadi bodi bin don stay six months dat is why di face change.

Before den, anytime my sister go check di deadi-bodi, dem go tell her say dem put chemical make she come di next day, dis wan hapun like three or four times. My niece go dia, same tin hapun, a day to di burial wen dem go dia to give dem wetin she go wear, dem say make dem come di next day to collect my mama deadi-bodi say dem put chemical. To my greatest surprise, no be my mama deadi-bodi we see, e dey unbelievable, we no fit believe am." She tok.

Meanwhile di younger broda of di late woman Pastor Fred Okoro say im suspect fowl play.

E say, dem don already bin siddon for di burial venue and dey about to start di burial programme as dem dey wait for di bodi from mortuary wen dem call am say make e come to di mortuary.

"Dem tell me say make I come identify di corpse of my elder sister, weda na she. my elder sister tall like me, wetin I see na short pesin wey im leg no fit reach di end of di casket. I also look her face, my sister face wide, her own narrow, di woman get low cut but my sister hair bin dey long and fall to her shoulders.

We also see chaplet for di neck of di deadi-bodi, di attendant dey ask us if our sister no dey wear chaplet, I tell dem say my sister no dey go church let alone wear chaplet.

According to reports, na di Naval Officers and odas wey bin follow come attend di burial prevent serious gbege on dat day wey suppose be di burial wen tori come say mama bodi miss for mortuary.

Wetin di mortuary tok

BBC Pidgin try to reach di Mortuary management but e no go through.

But according to local tori pipo, di Manager of di Mortuary, Mr Vincent Ude, say dem dey do everytin possible to recover di corpse."Investigations dey go on now, I dey sure say we go recover di corpse." E tok,

Meanwhile di daughter of di woman bin say di mortuary admit say na dem make mistake in front of police.

"Wen we reach police station for Oji, di man say di problem na from dia hand di mistake dey, e say di day mama die, on di 2nd of July, 2021, dem bring about four or five oda bodies, na later dem put tally maybe na in di process of putting tally dem make mistake." She tok.