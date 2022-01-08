Sylvester Oromoni autpopsy: We ready do anoda independent examination to get justice for Sylvester - Family

Wia dis foto come from, SYLVESTER OROMONI

Family of late Sylvester Oromoni, student of Dowen College wey die under controversial circumstances for December 2021, say dem ready do anoda autopsy as dem reject di report by di Lagos state Police Command say e die natural death.

Dis one dey come as di state Commissioner of police Hakeem Odumosu say no evidence dey to show say dem torture, bully Sylvester or say e take any poisonous substance before im death.

Odumosu bin give dis informate on di update of police investigation on top di circumstances wey surround di death of di 12 year old Dowen College student for inside statement.

But di family of Sylvester don reject dis statement.

For inside Instagram live wey popular media personality Daddy Freeze host with Nollywood actor Tonto Dike, Di sister and aunty of Sylvester call for di autopsy result wey Lagos state dey based dia conclusion on as dem say na audio autopsy.

Annabel Oromoni say dem no take eye see a copy of di autopsy result wey Lagos state goment base dia conclusion on. She call for di goment to make di document public."Why dem dey so much in a hurry to open di school? Wia di document of di second autopsy dem say dem do? Wia e dey ? Di pathologists need to come out to defend di result.

So di family no get right to know? We no get copy of dis so called autopsy. " Annabel tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Screengrab from Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Screengrab from di Instagram live

Meanwhile Sylvester aunty wey also dey di live session query why di goment dey in a hurry to allow Dowen college to open say sometin dey go on and di school need to be investigated.

"So we no get right to know? You carry our son body go Lagos to do investigation and we no get right to know" Josephine tok.Di family say di statement from di Lagos state goment wey say Sylvester die from natural cause different from autopsy result from Warri wey Consultant Pathologist, Dr Clement Vhriterhire, wey dey work for Central Hospital, Warri, carry out, wey establish say;

Sylvester Oromoni Jnr die of "acute lung injury due to chemical intoxication in a background of blunt force trauma."

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Sylvester Oromoni wey die afta dem allegedly beat am sake of e no join cult tok how e die

Wetin Lagos state report tok about di autopsy result

Lagos State Police Command say Sylvester Oromoni Jnr die natural death as no evidence dey to show say e dey tortured, bullied or take any poisonous substance before im death.

Di State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu say di final results of di post mortem and toxicology examination wey consultant pathologists from both Warri and Lagos state carry out agree say di deceased die natural death.

E add join say at dia investigate, di suspects deny accuse of torture, bullying or dem give di deceased chemical drink.

"At di end of diligent investigation wey we carry out so far, evidence no dey to establish say case of torture, bullying and forceful application of poisonous substance dey against di suspects.

"All di suspects deny allegations of torture, bullying and administering of poisonous substance to di deceased. Accuse say di deceased dey forced to join cult also no dey established as oda students dem interview deny am." Lagos CP tok.

Di Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice bin do also say make dem dey released on bail as no evidence dey to show say dem get anything to do wit Sylvester death.

"No prima facie case of murder, involuntary manslaughter and or malicious administering of poison wit intent to harm against di students and di House Masters dey, hence dem no fit dey prosecuted. Sake of dat all of dem dey released on bail," di DPP bin tok.

Meanwhile, di late Sylvester family say dem dey determined to get justice for am and dem even ready to do anoda autopsy wey an indpendent body go carry out.

"I don tire. Today too much" I no fit inagine wetin my mama dey go through I dey happy for di support wey she dey get for Nigeria. I dey happy for my parent and siblings say we get each oda and Nigerians wey dey epp us with di mata. My family dey hold on to our faith and ourselves say everytin go dey fine.

12-years-old Sylvester Oromoni Jnr wey be student of Dowen College Lekki for Lagos state Nigeria bin die of controversial circumstances for 30th November, 2021.

Im death bin cause plenty reactions as e dey alleged say some senior students of di school beat am and give am poisonous substance to drink because e no gree to join cult wey lead to im death.