Mummy GO: 'Dem edit most of di videos, no be me' - Evangelist Olufunmilayo Adebayo inside viral video teachings speak

one hour wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Evangelist Olufunmilayo say she don dey do miistry work since over 20 years now

'Beware of God anger - Take off your jewellery, attachment, make-up, seductive wears, jeans and worldly hairstyles.' - Na so di banner for di front of di church tok before e go on to highlight oda tins dem consider to be identity of hell.

Di church na di Rapture Proclaimer Evangelistic Church (RAPEC) wey dey for Ota, Ogun state, southwest Nigeria and na Evangelist Olufunmilayo Adebayo wey pipo sabi recently as Mummy G.O na im be di General Overseer.

"Dis na my 24 years for dis work," Mummy G.O tell BBC Pidgin for one spot under trees inside di very big compound for Ota wey house her church and some other structures including plenti land space.

"But wen God call me, e don dey reach like 27 years now and dis church, wetin God give me to dey preach to pipo na say make dem focus on heaven, tins wey dem go do wey no go make dem go Heaven and tins wey dem go do wey go make dem go Heaven and Hell and to prepare pipo for rapture becos Jesus dey come back weda pipo believe it or not." Na so she tok.

Mummy G.O don dey trend for Nigeria social media in di last weeks sake of her teachings and preaching inside short-short video clips wey don go viral.

Her teachings dey always tok about tins wey pipo dey do wey go land dem for hell - Di videos don cause reactions for social media. Many pipo don receive dem with shock and wonder weda di woman dey preach for real or na just comedy skit.

"Na new title be dat. I no feel bad, why I go feel bad? Na so Evangelist Olufunmilayo tok about di name 'Mummy G.O' wey pipo give her.

"Wen pipo dey help me, you no know say everybody wey hear bad news, dem go still hear good news. Na pesin wey know you dey greet you, pesin wey no know you no go know weda you dey exist. Some no even know say I dey exist, now dem come tell dem many many bad tins about me, but di wise among dem go wan hear di truth about wetin dem hear from dia dem go know me."

Wetin we call dis foto, Banner in front of Evangelist Olufunmilayo church wey warn of tins wey fit make you go hell

Evangelist Olufunmilayo wey don pass 50 years old say di journey for her to be pastor no be smooth one.

"I bin dey work for darkness den, doing all sorts of tins in di church, attacking church, molesting di work of God, molesting pastors, I bin arrest pastor wey tell me say God dey call me but wen Jesus come start to dey reveal imsef to me, I get no choice I get to destroy all those power.

Wia dis foto come from, other Wetin we call dis foto, Pipo don use her picture do plenty memes

'Dem edit most of di videos - No be me'

Some of di videos wey don trend in di last weeks don make many pipo shock and dey wonder.

But Evangelist Funmilayo tell BBC Pidgin say most of di videos and memes wey dey circulate no be di true picture of wetin she tok. She deny say she even tok some of dem.

"No be me, most of di videos dey edited and all those memes. Even Lucifer, Satan if dem bring am today to become pastor e go tok all those tins? Even Lucifer no go fit say all those tins tok less of pesin wey dey call imsef holiness preacher. Di pipo wey dey do dis tins don start for over eight years."

Wetin we call dis foto, Evangelist Olufunmilayo church for Ota

Di evangelist also dey quick to accept say she teach some of those tins wey go viral.

Like her teaching about women make-up wetin dem dey wear and even pipo wey dey play football.

"E get sometin wey we call modest, I don travel go many Muslim kontris, you no go see any of di Muslim women wear anytin wey go open dia body, even dia air hostess di way dem dress, you go know say dis pipo fear God.

"All dis tins I dey tok wey be like crime on social media, 50 years ago, anybody wey be elderly pesin go support me, no woman fit enta church without covering head, di God wey no allow woman enter church dat time wey e no cover hair don travel or e don change?... becos I preach old message I don turn criminal."

As for football she say:

"Many pipo on social media dey tok about am, No be only me dey tok about am, google god of soccer you go see am, why I no tok about oda games? Wetin I tok about am wen I still belong to di oda side why dem no publish dat one? Dem just wan ginger pipo wey love soccer against me. Why I tok am, becos of events wey wan hapun very soon wey go introduce Anti-Christ into di whole world, e go come through di World Cup dats all," na wetin she claim,

"Some pipo say wetin I dey tok no dey inside bible, shey bible say make we no smoke, e no tok so but if your pastor carri Igbo dey smoke for pulpit dey preach say Jesus is coming, you go believe am? Why we dey against am and e no dey bible? Why you believe am? Sense of human make understand say some tins no dey right.

"Di only way to make heaven na to obey God," she add.

Wetin we call dis foto, Evangelist Olufunmilayo say he rmandate na to lead pipo to make heaven

Wen BBC Pidgin reach out to di President of di Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN) dem say dem no know Evangelist Olufunmilayo.

"I no know her. I am sorry I no know anything about it," Babatunde Salami, president of di association tok.

Meanwhile di Special Assistant (Media and Communications) to di President of di Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN), say: "Every church get different interpretation of di bible.""Wetin CAN dey do na to bring churches together." E tok.

No be di first time

No be di first time wey Man of God go trend and go viral for Nigeria be dis.

For 2020, anoda pastor na im enjoy di spotlight wey Mummy G.O dey enjoy now.