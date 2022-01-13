Wife of man for Enugu state wey allegedly murder dia three children and keep dem for fridge tok how e hapun

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Police/BBC

"Wen I come back open di gate, nobody run to meet me as dem dey to do before. I come begin dey find dem. I find dem everywhere even enta bush."

Milliscent Amadikwa tok as she narrate give BBC Pidgin wetin hapun on dat day, 4, January, 2022 wen she come back from market to discover say her pikin dem dey miss for her house for 74 Nkwubor Road, Emene, Enugu state, Nigeria.

She bin go market with her only son, but leave di oda three, Chidalum wey be 11 (She be di man step-daughter), Amarachi eight and Ebubechukwu wey be four with di man for house.

She come back to meet total disaster.

How e hapun

On di day wen di incident hapun, Mrs Milliscent say she bin go market with her only son, but she leave di odas with dia papa for house.

"I leave dem with dia daddy go market becos I dey sell fresh tomatoes, I come back open di gate, nobody run to meet me as dem use to do before.

I ask Akachujwu becos I go market with am, my only son, Akachukwu tell me say e no see anybody wen e come back. I ask our daddy, wia di children, e tell me say e no know wia dem dey."

She tori how she begin find dem everywhere including enta bush and she still no find dem.

"I run go find dem from di neighbours, everywhere, even di place dem dey go before, I ask pipo, no one know anytin, dem say dem no see di children since morning. I later find dem go bush.

I come back ask my husband, as I dey find dis children and you just siddon dey less concerned, you no know where dis children dey and you just siddon like dat?"

Milliscent say her husband bin dey sew im trouser wen she dey ask about di children and dey find dem upandan.

After e sew am finish come wear am, e waka go di fridge and call her to come see di children wey she dey find upandan dey play for inside di fridge.

Di woman say she run go dia and na dia she see di children packed up together inside di fridge. Already dem no get live inside dem again and dia lips don turn black. And sometimes dey come from dia mouth.

Married for eight years

Wia dis foto come from, Enugus state police

Milliscent say she and Ifeanyi Amadikwa bin don dey married for eight years now.

E bin come back from Dubai about two years ago and dey unemployed.

"E bin don threaten me say one day we go appear on pages of newspapers. E threaten to kill di children and me."

She say she bin ready to leave afta Christmas Day on 27th of December but e lock up di gate and prevent her.

According to her elder sister wey she dey with now, both of dem bin dey live in peace before but dem get normal husband and wife issue.

"E happen on 4th January, in di night around 7:00pm, my sister call me for phone tell me wetin hapun, she don dey with me since e hapun, I tell her to dey with me sake of her own safety. Milliscent sister tok.

"I don ask am before say if you no wan marry my sister again, tell me so I go come carry am and di children, E tell me say no be like dat, say na correction e dey give am. But she no dey gree.

I bin tell my sister say if e no dey give you food come, come carry so peace go dey for your house." She add

Di family dey wait autopsy result to tok wetin hapun.

Milliscent husband don deny say e get hand for di death of di children.

'We dey in shock'

Wen BBC Pidgin visit di community wey di sad tori hapun, pipo still dey in shock. Many bin no one tok put di mata.

But one of di Amadikwa dem dia neighbour say di mata make her dey in shock and she get to take medicine to get herself back.

She say several times she don chook mouth for dia palava and advise di man to calm down because e dey always complain.She say she still eat with di family on Christmas Day.

"Na great shock wey make me go buy medicine I know wen dem born those children and I epp carry some of dem." Di neighbour tok.

"Na on di 4th January we hear say di children dey inside fridge, three of dem. One neighbor tell me say dem dey inside fridge, everyone run around to help revive dem, di father follow carry dem go hospital, dia di doctor say di cloth wey di man wear dey smell chemical and di children dem chemical dey dia body.

Di doctor for Annunciation, come dey ask di ma question say how come chemical dey your body and di children body. Di man say no, na chemical e use take treat well. And di mother notice say di children dey vomit something and dia mouth don black, na from dia di doctor call police."

'Justice for di children'

Police for Enugu state confam say dem arrest 52 years old Ifeanyi Amadikwa for di murder of im three children.

Di Commissioner of Police, CP Abubakar Lawal, don tok say dem go thoroughly investigate di case and ensure say justice prevais.