Rema Unilag: Teni, Kim Kardashian, Kanayo O. Kanayo and oda celebrities wey don go school despite say dem popular

Ogbonge Nigerian music artiste, Rema wey im real name na Divine Ikubor, reveal say im don get admission to di University of Lagos to study inside di Creative Arts department.

E tok dis one for Twitter say na im mama kolobi am make im go school even as im don blow for di music career.

Howeva, di Soundgasm artiste don declare say im go try to drop album before im become fresher for Unilag.

Rema no be di only famous pesin wey don carry celebrity status enta school before.

E fit learn work from di life of oda public figures like:

Teni

For 2018, Teni Apata wey dey popularly known as Teni di entertainer bin graduate from di University of Georgia.

For her time for di school, Teni don already sing hits like Fajin and Askamaya, dat same year before she graduate she gbab di Rookie of the Year for di Headies awards.

Odunlade Adekola

For May 2018, Yoruba actor, Odunlade Adekola wey dey popularly know as di king of memes bin graduate from di University of Lagos with degree for Business Administration.

By dat time oga Odunlade don already don de di Nigerian movie industry dey act feem for ova 10 years.

Korede Bello

Nigerian music artiste bin enta di Nigerian Institute of Journalism, wia im bin study and graduate with im Higher National Diploma for April 2018.

Tori be say e even gbab di best student for Editorial Writing. By dat time Korede Bello don blow for Mavins records as well as im ogbonga hit God Win among odas.

Kanayo O. Kanayo

Kanayo O. Kanayo wey dey popular for Nigeria on top di money ritual movie roles wey im don act, start im tori of schooling for 2015, wen im enta di University of Abuja to get im Law Degree.

Di tori come blow for September 2020 wen im get im call to bar to practise as lawyer at di age of 58.

Megan Thee Stallion

Anoda pesin wey shock pipo wen she graduate na American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Di Savage rapper bin graduate with degree in health administration for December 2021 from di Texas Southern University.

Kim Kardashian

Although popular reality star Kim Kardashian no return back to school in di real sense of di word, di mother of four don find anoda way to get her law degree.,

For 2021, Kim Kardashian pass her mini law exam afta she don try three separate times.

Dis dey come as she say she wan become lawyer for 2019 afta she follow fight for di release of Alice Johnson wey bin gbab life in prison for drug trafficking for 1997.

She use anoda method to take study law, according to her, she bin dey intern for law firm for her studies instead of to go law school direct.