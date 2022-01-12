Hymen and virginity: Expert tok wetin fit hapen to woman body if she never sex for long time

Wia dis foto come from, Raphaelle Martin

Wen pesin never knack for long time di body dey change and sabi pipo say e fit do di pesin somehow wen dem start action again

Di pesin go notice say di bodi don adjust and e go come wit different tins wey dem go notice.

Wen pesin finally reason to resume sex, you fit dey fear say how e go be for your body, and you fit experience wetin health sabi pipo dey call sex 'post-hiatus' wey mean say you take long break from sex.

According to health sabi pipo, all dis ones no mean say your hymen fit go back, you no be virgin again.

Dr Khadijah Abubakar wey be Obstetrician and Gynaecology expert for Niger state, Nigeria tell BBC Pidgin more about dis.

E dey possible to be 'virgin' again?

No.

E no dey possible make woman go back to being virgin afta she don have sex.

What about pain?

Pesin fit experience pain wen dem first want to have sex afta sometime.

But Dr Abubakar say notin really dey new, as e be just little emotional stress wey dey associated wit di reason why di hymen bin break den may be one small to moderate pain wey go last for a while.

Di Hymen fit grow back?

No, not naturally anyway. But artificial hymen dey wey doctors fit put through surgery.

Wetin be hymen?

According to UK, National Health Service, hymen na one small layer of tissue wey dey partially cover di opening of di vagina - partially not completely.

Y0u go normally find am 1-2 cm inside di vaginal opening.

Wen a woman do vaginal penetrative sex for di first time, di hymen go usually stretch and/or tear.

E no dey only hapen with sexual intercourse.

Di hymen fit stretch or tear during exercise or tampon insertion.

Hymenoplasty