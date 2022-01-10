Black Soot: Nyesom Wike declare 19 alleged illegal refineries kingpins wanted.

Wia dis foto come from, RVGH Press Wetin we call dis foto, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike declare 19 persons wanted for alleged involvement for illegal oil bunkering

Rivers State governor Nyesom Wike don declare 19 pesins wanted for allegedly operating illegal crude oil refining sites, wey dey responsible for di black soot problem wey di state dey experience.

Di Governor for State broadcast on Sunday also direct di Rivers State Head of Service to query one Director for di State Ministry of Energy, for allegedly encouraging and supporting bunkering activities and to hand am over to di police for investigation and possible prosecution.

For about five years now, di capital city of di oi rich Rivers State for south-south Nigeria - Port Harcourt don dey experience serious air pollution problem wey residents for di area now dey call 'black soot'.

Governor Wike say di goment don take practical steps to tackle di soot problem by destroying and closing down all identified illegal crude oil refining sites and activities for Rivers State.

Rivers State list names of wanted pesins

Following im 2022 New Year Message wey list di measures dem wan take tackle di soot palava, di Rivers Governor say di State Taskforce on llegal Street Trading bin go raid some alleged illegal crude oil refining sites for Port Harcourt and arrest some pesins.

"We don declare di following pesins wey we don identify as kingpins of bunkering and illegal crude oil refining activities for dia communities and direct dem to report demsefs to di State Police Command, wey we don already pass dia details to.

Dem be: Mr. Azubike Amadi, OSPAC Commander, Ogbogoro community and Chairman of Akpor Central OSPAC; Mr. India of Rumuolumeni community and Chairman of Oil bunkering Association in Akpor kingdom; Mr. Okey wey dey in charge of oil bunkering for Rumuopareli; Mr. Anderson, wey dey in charge of oil bunkering activities for Ogbogoro community; Amadi Gift of Ogbogoro community; Azeruowa of Ogbogoro community and Kingsley Egbula, also of Ogbogoro community.

Also declared wanted na di following pesins wey dey alleged to dey in charge of oil bunkering activities for Isiokpo community: Mr. Kemkom Azubike, Mr. Mezu Wabali, Mr. Chigozi Amadi, Mr. Opurum Owhondah, Mr. Bakasi Obodo ,Mr. Opus, Mr. Galaxi Mas, Mr. Chioma, Mr. Ogondah, Mr. Soldier, Mr. Chefo and Nkasi.

We don also identify di pipo wey dey behind illegal bunkering activities for Okrika communities, Port Harcourt Township, Rivers outh-East and Rivers South-West Senatorial Districts and we go soon publish dia names and declare dem wanted, if dem fail to voluntarily report to di police." Im tok.

Governor Wike come ask residents of di State to report those wey dey involved in illegal crude oil refineries and oda bad bad activities to di Task Forces wey ready dey di State and Local Goment levels for immediate action.

Ban on motorcycles

Governor Wike also emphasise di total ban on di use of motorcycles for Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt councils as im say dem dey pose security threat to lives and property.

Di Governor say: "Any pesin or corporate entity wey require di use of motorcycle for any lawful purpose must diafor first apply to di office of di Governor for permit and proper documentation of di operational details and particulars of both di motorcycle and designated rider(s).