Bob Saget: US actor and comedian found dead aged 65

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

US actor and comedian Bob Saget, wey dey known for featuring on di sitcom Full House, don die suddenly for di age of 65, im family don announce.

Staff for di Ritz-Carlton Hotel inside Orlando, Florida find di actor unresponsive for im room on Sunday.

Officers from di Orange County Sheriff Department land di place afta one call from hotel staff and pronounce am dead for di scene.

Di exact details concerning im death still no dey clear.

But for one short statement for Twitter, di Sheriff Department tok say detective no find any signs of foul play or drug use during dia first investigate.

"We dey devastated to confam say our beloved Bob pass away today," e family tok for one statement.

"E be everything to us and we want you to know how much e love im fans, performing live and bringing pipo from all walks of life togeda with laughter."

Saget, wey be veteran stand-up comedian, just start new comedy tour across di US, e perform recently on Saturday for di city of Jacksonville, Florida.

After di show e expressed im joy for coming back on stage for one post inside im Instagram page, e tell im fans say e dey "happily addicted" to e craft.

"I don come back for comedy just like wen I be 26. I guess I dey find my new voice and loving every moment of am," e tok.

Although many comedian dey respect Saget for im correct performance, e dey best known for US for im role inside di sitcom, Full House, where e act alongside di actors John Stamos and fellow comic Dave Coulier.

E don win plaudits for im portrayal of Danny Tanner, one widowed father of three daughters, e play di role from 1987 to 1995.

Saget repeat am for 2016 wen Netflix revive di programme for more five seasons.

For more recent years e dey popular among younger generations as di narrator of di hit show How I Met Your Mother and for im guest stints as one highly fictionalised version of imsef for di TV series, Entourage.

How Pipo dey react to Saget Death

John Stamos, wey work with Saget on Full House and Fuller House, tok say e dey "broken" to hear di news of im friend death.

Candace Cameron Bure remember Saget, wey play her papa role for Full House and write on Twitter say she "love am so much".

Actress Kat Dennings, wey play Saget daughter for television series Raising Dad, describe am as a "wonderful guy".

Whoopi Goldberg pay tribute to her friend, and give special mention to im "huge heart and abject lunacy".