Why Ghana govment assign Toyota V8 vehicle which dey transport Prez Akufo-Addo office chair everywhere

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Presidency

De transportation of Prez Akufo-Addo en presidential office chair by dedicated V8 vehicle everywhere dey burst de mind of some Ghanaians.

De revelation say govment assign Toyota V8 vehicle, driver den security for de chair dey bore some citizens who dey describe de development as shocking.

Legal Practitioner and aide to Former Prez John Mahama talk Ghanaians how he personally witness as Toyota V8 dey carry de Prez en chair during de burial of one retired Supreme Court Judge.

"I go plus John Mahama when de President come, obviously he be de last person to come. A whole V8 dedicated to a chair, with driver den guard" he reveal.

According to Lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe, "we dey get to a point of insanity. What be de justification for assigning a whole V8 to carry a chair? Who for fund dis presidential spirituality?"

Carrying Presidential chair everywhere be spiritual direction?

Social Influencer, Francis Kennedy Ocloo who raise concerns over decision of govment to transport office chair of de Prez everywhere.

Dis be after rumours start dey spread among Ghanaians say de reason Prez Akufo-Addo dey carry chair to every function be sake of spiritual direction.

But some govment people say de reason for dis no be spiritual, instead dis be sake of Covid-19 safety issues.

"You for he glad say as Ghanaian, de people who dey manage en programmed dey do dema best to get de Prez engaging de public while keeping him protected from de virus" Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko explain after dem criticize govment.

Others explain say e be standard practice for Presidents to transport dema chairs, podium dem stuff wherever dem dey go.

Despite dis, some feel say state protocol to fit organize chair give de President everywhere he dey visit instead of say dem go waste fuel and pay driver to transport en chair inside expensive Toyota V8 vehicle.

Waste of taxpayers money?

De issue which turn heated debate attract strong reactions from some Ghanaians.