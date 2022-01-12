De General: NDLEA arrest Skit maker Joshua Sunday on allegation of possession of drugs - See wetin we know

7 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@iam_degeneral

Di National Drug Law Enforcement Agency don confam di arrest of one content creator wey dem dey call De General.

NDLEA say dem catch di skit maker wey im real name na Joshua Sunday with tramadol and cannabis sativa.

Di tori bin break for early mor-mor Wednesay wen D-General bin post Instagram live say NDLEA use wuru-wuru take enta im house to find drugs.

For di live wey almost two thousand pipo watch, e bin dey hala say, "I no get right to make video, wetin you dey tok sef? Make di world know wetin dey happun."

Howeva, di join-bodi say na raid on one drug joint wey dey for Orchid Estate for Lekki, Lagos lead dem to im house afta pesin run comot di raid.

Dem say e run enta di 22 year old content creator house wia dem search, come find 225mg of Tramadol and some cannabis.

In fact dem even say na dem allow di live to hapun for "civility".

Dem say di clip wey dey trend for social media hapun wen di suspect bin dey try stop di live.

NDLEA further claim say De General confess say di drugs wey dem find for im house, na im get am.

Who be Sunday Joshua?

Sunday Joshua wey pipo sabi as De General dey popular for di skits wey e dey do for di social media app, Instagram.

E get ova seven hundred thousand followers for di platform.

E also dey known for di Instagram show wey e dey normally feature for, Man vs Food, wey e fellow content creator, Ayo the creator dey produce.