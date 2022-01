Public Holidays in Ghana 2022: Easter Day, Independence, Labour dates and oda holidays as Ministry of Interior release

42 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ghana Ministry of Interior don release di public holidays wey go happen for 2022 for di kontri.

According to di schedule dem release, Public Holidays in Ghanaians go observe holidays up to 13 times for 2022.

Dis holiday mean say banks, businesses, schools and goment offices no go dey open dat day.

For statement dem release di dates of di holiday.

Howeva, di dates wey Eid-Ul-Fitr and Eid-Ul-Adha fall on neva come out yet on top say di day of those events fit change.

Dem include:

1 January - Saturday - New Year Day

7 January - Friday- Constitution Day

6 March - Sunday - Independence Day

15 April - Friday - Good Friday

18 April - Monday - Easter Monday

1 May - Sunday - Labour Day

2 May - Monday - Labour Day Holiday (Dis na because labour day fall for Sunday)

- Eid ul Fitr

- Eid ul Adha

4 August - Thursday - Founders Day

21 September - Wednesday - Kwame Nkurumah Memorial Day

2 December -Friday - Farmers Day

25 December - Sunday - Christmas Day

26 December - Monday - Boxing Day

Ghana dey also observe commemorative days wey mean say na days dem dey celebrate but Public Holidays no dey for am.