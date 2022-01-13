Nigeria lifts twitter ban: During Nigerian twitter ban by FG see trends you miss

Nigerian twitter ban don dey over but before Federal Government lift di ban, many big trends rock di app wey Nigerians wey no use VPN bin miss.

Already President Muhammadu Buhari and di rest of di Federal goment don tell dia citizens welcome back to Twitter afta a 222 day ban.

Tori be say di removal of di ban dey on top some terms and conditions wey Twitter bin agree wit di Federal goment.

But some Nigerians tink say dis open door na sake of di upcoming 2023 general elections.

Oh well, BBC Pidgin don put togeda sometins wey you miss, particularly for patriotic Nigerians wey no enta di app with VPN during di Twitter outage.

Jack comot as Twitter CEO

Di founder of di app, Jack Dorsey match break say im wan comot hand from anytin wey concern Twitter as owner.

Na for November 2021, e just drop di statement like joke.

Tiwa Savage sex video on Twitter

Di tori of wen Nigerian Singer, Tiwa Savage reveal say pesin bin dey blackmail with sex tape go viral everywhere including di Twitter wey some pipo use VPN to share dia view.

Na for October di tori break even as Tiwa tell pipo say dem no go ever see am even tho one video don dey go round for Twitter.

Twitter troway dia fleets

From August 3, Twitter troway fleets wey be Twitter answer to di stories wey Facebook put for all dia applications.

Dem tok say na sake of say di fleets no bring di kain new users wey dem bin expect for di nine months wey e bin dey dia.

Burna Boy and Shatta Wale fight

From rape accuse to boxing match invite, na so African Giant and Shatta Wale no allow pesin drink water drop cup during di holiday season.

E bin start wen Shatta Wale bin blast Nigerian artistes say e no need dem to sell out im concert.

Na so for January, Burna Boy answer say if e sure for Shatta make dem meet one-on-one like men, instead of to dey destroy African Unity.

Alpha Male

Gender Twitter no go break for dis Buhari Ban.

Di latest one start for December, wen members of wetin dey call Alpha male class comot to tok say dem no go dey give woman money to come see dem again.

Davido Birthday money

Na November, Davido make different pipo put hand for chest say na so life be, when e ask pipo make dem send am 1 million naira make e take celebrate im birthday.

Like play like joke na so e gbab 200 million naira for di whole mata.

E jolly am sotay im add 50 million of im own money come set up committee to donate am to different orphanages for Nigeria.

Psquare coming back together

For November, di Okoye Twins, Peter and Paul finally decided to bury di hoe of dia four year beef and reunite.

Howeva for di birthday, Twitter drag dem like small gen afta dem try to replicate di money gift success of Davido.

Moaning competition

For October, one sex toy brand say dem wan build engagement enta Twitter spaces to do Moaning competition to win vibrator.

Na almost 20,000 pipo enta say dem wan listen to moaning competition nad e make Twitter Spaces tart to dey hang sef.

Di mata hot sotay pipo start to dey donate gift of ₦50k, ₦100k and $100 for di best moaners. But tori be say pesin wey promise d $100,000 no pay.

Chizom safe space

"Safe Space" hear ween for November afta tori come outside say one popular tech bro, Chizom, bin dey use di money Don Jazzy give am for scholarship to lure women to come sleep with am.

Di tori plenti wen di true gist say oga Chizom sef get wife come outside.

Snapshots of im chats with different women wey wan learn tech stuff comot, wia im de ask dem weda dia DM na safe space, and how weed de make am horny.

Di mata enta sotay oga comot for outside do apology wey e take responsibility for wetin happun even as im deny say e collect money for Tech service.

Buju old tweets

For July, even as music artiste Buju light bin start to dey shine, old tweets bin wan quench am.

Dis na afta Nigerians find old tweets of di artistes wia e bin yab Wizkid, Davido and oda artiste dem.

But sha dat one no stop im shine as im end im year with im own concert wey Wizkid show face for.

Nigerian twitter ban background

You go remember say on 4 June, 2021, di Nigerian goment ban di micro blogging site afta dem bin delete one of President Buhari tweets.

Inside di deleted tweet, di Nigerian leader bin say e go "treat them in a language dem understand".