EFCC arrest Mompha: Why Nigeria anti-corruption police re-arrest Mompha again

15 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@mompha

Nigeria anti-corruption police, EFCC don re-arrest popular businessman, Ismaila Mustapha wey also dey known as Mompha.

Mompha arrest dey come afta e post foto of imsef inside plane and announce for social media say e just land Nigeria.

"SkyMan don land Nigeria. About to make some billions in Lagos," Mompha write as caption for post on im instagram page.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@mompha

Dis no be di first time wey di popular businessman dey face arrest on top allegation wey di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission sama am.

For October 2019, Nigeria Immigration Service bin arrest Mompha for Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport as e dey board Emirates Airline Flight go Dubai afta one watch list wey EFCC release.

EFCC later drag Mompha go court on top charges say e launder moni through one company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited between 2015 and 2018.

Den for August 2020, EFCC arrest Mompha again on top fresh investigation wey link to suspected Yahoo-Yahoo alias internet fraud.

During dat time EFCC bin tell BBC say dis fresh case wey dem use take arrest Mompha dey different from di one wey dem bin sama against am earlier on.

"You know we already dey court with am before, we get fresh information now and we go give further development about am later," Head of Media & Publicity then for EFCC, Dele Oyewale tok.

So presently, di question wey dey di mind of many Nigeria na why EFCC re-arrest Mompha on Monday,10 January again.

Wetin make EFCC re-arrest Mompha again?

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@mompha

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission say dem re-arrests Mompha again for allegedly laundering funds obtain through unlawful activities and retention of alleged proceeds of crime.

EFCC say Mompha currently dey face trial alongside im company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited on one amended twenty two-count charge.

Di charge involve cyber fraud and money laundering to di tune of N32.9bn (Thirty-two Billion Nine Hundred Thousand Naira) wey EFCC sama against am.

Nigeria anti-corruption police say Mompha allegedly use im registered companies to receive illicit funds on behalf of "yahoo yahoo" boys from across di world in return for commission.

For statement EFCC tok-tok pesin, Wilson Uwujaren say Investigation reveal say dem find fraudulent transfer slip wit di suspect, Mompha.

Dem add say di account of one of im companies, Ismalob Global Investment Limited Bank, one Bureau de Change Company, domiciled in Zenith Bank Plc,dey allegedly use to launder funds from unlawful activities.