Tinubu: Politicians, Nigerians react afta Tinubu say e wan contest 2023 presidential election

38 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu become talking point for Nigeria afta di National Leader of di ruling All Progressives Congress confam say im get interest to contest for 2023 presidential elections.

Tinubu confam am on Monday afta one closed door meeting im get wit President Muhammadu Buhari for State house inside di kontri capital, Abuja.

For tok-tok wit tori pipo, oga Tinubu also say im don tell President Buhari about im ambition.

"I don tell di President about my intention but I neva tell Nigerians yet. I still dey consult," e tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

E add say "una go soon hear wen I make di main declaration. Di most important tin be say una don hear di truth from me."Dis one don make Nigerians enta social media to react to Tinubu declaration of interest.

Wetin pipo tok?

From reactions wey BBC Pidgin gada for social media, pipo opinion about Tinubu interest for 2023 Nigeria presidential election divide into three parts .

Some pipo don hail and welcome di idea say Asiwaju Tinubu go run for presidency, Some pipo don kick against di idea say dem no wan want make Tinubu become di kontri next president and e get di category of pipo wey no still believe say Tinubu wan run for di 2023 presidential elections.

One Facebook user, John Mikel Ogbonna feel say Tinubu dey play mind game and na calculated move.

John say Tinubu just wan take di centre stage make e for fit be deciding factor during di ruling All Progressives Congress national convention.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Gana James wey be one o f di pipo wey no support Tinubu ambition to become Nigeria president for 2023 don strongly condemn pipo wey dey support Asiwaju.

E no dey clear im reasons but oga James young pipo wey choose Tinubu for 2023 na part of di problems of di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Meanwhile, anoda social media user, Keneth Ogbeni wey say im tanda ontop Tinubu mandate ask pipo wey dey insult am to instead use di energy to promote dia own candidate.

"I neva gain anytin directly from BAT... but yet I dey support am because im get everytin e take to make a wonderful president."

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Political leaders, commentators, social media influencers don also chook mouth for di mata.

One former presidential aspirant and popular rights advocate, Oby Ezekwesili say na citizens get di power to collectively tell di likes of Oga Tinubu say di season of lowest common denominator of political leaders to dey do turn by turn incompetent governance for di kontri don dey over.

Dis comment no siddon well for some of her followers belle, one of dem say 'Oga Bola Tinubu na Nigerian wey don adjudge imself competent for di seat, if u think otherwise, u r dey qualified too ma, join di race, make we get alternatives. na democracy we dey, no dey attack personalities.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wetin to sabi about Bola Tinubu and why im political ambition dey cause gbas-gbos

Wia dis foto come from, KANO STATE GOCT/FACEBOOK

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu na one of di most respected politicians for Nigeria.

Tinubu, as many dey call am na big oga for di kontri ruling APC political party.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari describe am as one of di pipo wey work to create and develop di APC to di political party e be now.

Di 69-year-old politician na di former govnor of Lagos state for western Nigeria.

Im political career start as far back as 1992, when e join di Social Democratic Party wia im be member of di Peoples Front faction led by Shehu Musa Yar'Adua.

Im later enter di Senate, to represent di Lagos West constituency for di short-lived Nigerian Third Republic.