Ernest Shonekan dead: Tribute pour in as former Nigeria president Ernest Shonekan die

26 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, others

Nigerians don take to social media to mourn di death of former Nigeria leader Chief Ernest Shonekan.

Shonekan die for Lagos, south-west of Nigeria at di age of 85.

Former Nigerian senator, Ben Murray Bruce tweet say Oga Shonekan dey very special to im family.

"I go visit am, and im go tell me di challenges wey im dey face wey make am close Kingsway stores. Great man. We go miss am dearly." oga Bruce tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wetin to know about Ernest Shonekan

Im be di 9th head of state for Nigeria.

Oga Shonekan be interim head of di Nigerian Government between August 26 and November 17 1993

Na one coup wey wey late General Sani Abacha carry out na im comot am from office.

Before im death, Shonekan na lawyer, industrialist, and former Chief Executive of diUnited African Company of Nigeria Plc (UAC)

Dem appoint am as Interim President of Nigeria by General Ibrahim Babangida for 1993.

For January 2, 1993, Shonekan assume office as head of di transitional council and head of government under General Babangida.

Dat time, dem design di transitional council to be di final phase wey go lead to handover for elected democratic leader of di Third Nigerian Republic.

Babangida later resign from office for August 1993, afta dem cancel di June 12 presidential election.

Im bin don sign decree to establish di Interim National Government wey Shonekan lead and dem swear am in as Head of State.

Three months into im administration, dem overthrow Shonekan for one palace coup by Abacha for November dat year.

Oga Shonekan later found one Nigerian Economic Summit Group wey be advocacy group and think-tank for private sector-led development of di Nigerian economy.