Kano keke strike: When striking Keke riders go resume work for Kano?

54 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Keke Napep na one of di cheapest and popular means of transportation for Nigeria.

Wednesday 12th January 2022 make am third day of di ongoing strike by tricycle riders for Kano state wey dey northern Nigeria and many pipo dey ask when dem go resume work.

On Monday, thousands of pipo across di state go through plenty stress to get to dia destinations as na keke dey transport a large percentage of pipo for Kano city.

Sani Dankoli na im be chairmo of keke pipo for Kano state and e tell BBC News Pidgin say dem meet goment on Monday and bin get anoda meeting on Tuesday and e dey hope say dem resolve di tax issue during di meeting.

“We dey aware say millions of pipo dey suffer due to lack of keke but we also want goment to look our side too, our keke pipo dey complain say di taxes too much na why di strike happun.”

“Apart from N100 daily, keke rider go pay N18,000 for new registration and N8,000 for renewal these na di issues because our pipo feel say e too much.”

Wetin we call dis foto, Streets for Kano bin dey without keke as drivers complain of high taxes

“We bin get anoda meeting with goment today (Tuesday) and hopefully di whole issue go end today because we no dey happy as plenty pipo dey suffer especially sick pipo wey wan go hospital.”

Tok-tok pesin of Kano Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) Nablisi Abubakar on goment part tell BBC News Pidgin say e dey also hope say dis meeting go helep resolve di issues.

“At first di tax suppose be N100,000 but dem beg oh till goment reduce am to N18,000 for new registration and N8000 for renewal wey show say goment don try for dem.”

“We also no dey happy with di way Kano pipo dey suffer for transport mata but hopefully very soon di whole thing go end.”

Wetin we call dis foto, Drivers for Kano bin park dia keke while many residents use leg trek go dia destination

Going round Kano city, many of di bus stops dey empty as pipo wey dey wait for keke before no dey stand again.

Sani Isah tell BBC News Pidgin say for two days now na late e dey reach work because of lack of keke.