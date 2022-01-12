Jennifer Anthony: Plateau state police for Jos parade suspected killer of UNIJOS student

Di plateau state Police Command on Wednesday parade one 20-year-old man Moses Oko, for di suspected murder of one 300 level female student of di University of Jos (UNIJOS).

Di police tok-tok pesin, Ubah Ogaba say di police launch aggressive manhunt and trail di suspect to Benue state wia dem arrest am.

Oga Ogaba explain say dem go arraign di suspect for court as soon as dem finish dia investigation.

Di 300 level Special Education and Rehabilitation Sciences student Jennifer bin miss for December 31, 2021 for New Year's Eve but police discover her deadi bodi wey no dey intact with one of her eyes missing.

Police find Jeniffer deadi-bodi for one Guest House opposite Pama Motors Along Zaria road for di city on di 1st of January.

How e hapun

Jennifer friend, Jessica Dung, tell BBC Pidgin say Jennifer bin dress sharp, where black trouser and Maroon T-shirt on Christmas eve and tell her say she wan go submit CV for work.

Wen Jessica no see her friend again, she try call, she pick but no yan anytin.

At dat moment, Jessica say she sense say sometin don go wrong sake of say her friend no dey off her phone and she dey very active for social media.

She try to call again, but di phone dey off kpata-kpata.

Wen Jessica no see her friend till 1st of January, she come do text come post am for social media

She bin dey beg di public say anybody wey get info about di whereabout of Jennifer make dem call her.

She do di message and put her number - oda friends dem bin spread di message.

Dem later discover Jennifer for one Guest House around 7:45 pm. But she don die.

'In a pool of blood'

Jennifer friend say she shock wen she receive call to come check weda na her friend dem find dead for Domus Pacis Guest House Jos.

Wen she reach di place and see her cloth dem for ground and some of her belongings, she shock.

On di 1st of January around 12: 03, di hotel management discover Jennifer deadi-bodi inside pool of blood for di hotel room.

Dem discover her body wey no complete and without one of her eyes.

Di manager of di guest house bin go police station on di 1st of January around 15:30 to report di mata .

Di police send surveillance team go dia, evacuate Jennifer dead bodi go Plateau Specialist Hospital wia doctor confam say she don die and dem deposit her deadi bodi for mortuary for di hospital.

Police bin also arrest two receptionists for di hotel.

Police arrest suspect

On di 11th of January 2022, police release statement say dem don arrest one suspect in connection with di death of Jennifer.

According to statement from di police, dem find di body of Jennifer wey no complete on 01/01/2022 for Domus Pacis Guest House, Jos, dem dem name di suspect as Moses Oko 'm', aged 20 years.

According to di statement from police, dem suspect say e be Jennifer boyfriend wey run afta e allegedly commit di crime.