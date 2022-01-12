Salvation ministry: Police confam three dead for Delta church building collapse

Wia dis foto come from, Choice TV online

Police for Delta State for Nigeria south-south don confam say three pesins don die from di storey building collapse of one popular Pentecostal church wey happen for di capital, Asaba.

Delta State Police tok-tok pesin DSP Bright Edafe confam to BBC Pidgin say, "as at yesterday night wen di incident happun, dem rescue 18 pesins out of di building and three pipo bin dey critically injured but as at dis morning, three pesins dey confam dead."

DSP Edafe say no be true say na 10 pipo wey die as some pipo dey report come add say rescue efforts still dey go on for di site of di church building collapse as emergency services still full ground.

E explain say di Church bin dey hold di service upstairs so di building no collapse on top di pipo so some of dem come out from di building.

Di incident happun for di evening hours of Tuesday, tori be say di Church bin dey hold service to mark dia 21-days fasting and prayer activities.

Di Delta State Emergency Management Agency, fire service and police dey di scene of di incident as dem dey check if pipo still trap inside di building.