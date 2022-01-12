Ayoola Ajibade: Court explain how Nigerian man defraud Canada town of almost half a million dollars, find am guilty

One court for Canada town of Nova Scotia don find one Nigerian man guilty afta accuse of fraud of almost half a million dollars.

Di provincial court say Ayoola Ajibade wey be Uber driver for Brampton, Ontario bin dey try bill di Town of Bridgewater, Nova Scotia almost $500K.

Dem accuse Ayoola Ajibade say im pose as executive wey dey work for one large Nova Scotia company, Dexter Construction. Im persuade di town to make direct electronic payment of $490,930.43 to one Scotiabank branch wey dey for Brampton.

But according to di decision wey Nova Scotia provincial court Judge Paul Scovil release on Monday, Ajibade plan begin show wen im try to make di bank do $180,000 wire transfer to China.

Di bank come place hold on di transfer and begin investigate.

According to evidence for Ajibade trial, Scotiabank contact di Town of Bridgewater and Dexter Construction. Dem determine say na Ajibade get di bank account for Brampton and e no get any connection to di construction company.

Ajibade wey testify for court in im own defence say na one man, Andrew wey dey live for Nigeria bin call am say im need help to buy one business for China.

E tell court say im no sabi Andrew before or even sabi im last name but im agree say "Okay, I go do am for you."

According to di statement from court: "Andrew na friend of Joshua - one man wey Ajibade bin first work wit for one car plant.

"E no also sabi Joshua last name, address, or contact information."

Ajibade testify say im give Andrew im banking information. Andrew tell am to check im account and ask am to transfer $180,000 to China to help am buy equipment.

E tok for court say afta im go bank to withdraw di money, im tell Andrew say bank go need invoice for di $180,000, and Andrew provide am wit one invoice wey im also give di bank.

E also say im ask Andrew wia e get di money but Andrew tell am say im go call am back to tell am but e no call am again.

"Ajibade deny say im no sabi say di matter no dey on di up and up," Judge Scovil tok for im decision.

"E break down and cry for a short while on di witness stand, say im for no put hand for di kain scheme knowingly."

But oga Scovil say im no believe Ajibade tori.

"Di court no find am credible in di least," di judge write.

Crown prosecutor Keavin-Mathieu Gallant Finnerty describe Ajibade actions as large-scale fraud.

"Dis fraudulent act put di entire community at risk of significant financial deprivation," im tok for one email on Monday. "Di Crown dey satisfied wit di outcome of dis matter."

Dem go sentence Ajibade on a later date.