Alao Akala: Former Oyo state govnor Alao Akala don die

12 January 2022, 12:00 WAT New Informate 3 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Otuba Adebayo Alao-Akala

Di former govnor of Oyo State, Christopher Alao Akala don die at di age of 71.

E no dey clear wetin be di cause of im death.

Di late Akala bin serve as govnor of Oyo State for southwest Nigeria from 2007 to 2011.

Alao-Akala come from Ogbomoso in the Ogbomoso North Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Im become di Deputy Governor of Oyo State from May 2003 to January 2006 before e later become di Executive Governor of Oyo State for January 2006, till im comot from office for May 2011 under di People's Democratic party, PDP.

For 2014, oga Akala later join di Labour party for Oyo state sake of wetin im say na internal irregularities for im former party.

For 2015 general elections Adebayo Alao-Akala bin contest as di gubernatorial flagbearer of di Labour party for Oyo State but im no win di election.

Im also contest to be govnor of di state again for 2019 but dis time under ADP party.

Dem born am for June 3, 1950.