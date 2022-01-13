Twitter ban in Nigeria: Funny reactions from Nigerians as president Buhari lift twitter ban

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

Nigerians don begin react afta federal goment lift di ban dem place on di operation of micro-blogging platform, Twitter for di kontri.

On Wednesday, 12 January president Muhammadu Buhari give approval make dem comot di suspension e bin place on Twitter seven month ago.

Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement and Director-General National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, na im give dis announcement yesterday.

"Di Federal goment of Nigeria direct me to inform di public say President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, don approve di lifting of di suspension of Twitter operation for Nigeria effective from 12am tonight, 13th January 2022" Oga Abdullahi tok for statement.

Nigerians no waste time at all to begin react to dis news as most of dem bin dey use Virtual Private Network to tweet afta goment bin ban twitter for June 4 2021.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Celebrities like Nollywood actress Nse Ikpe-Etim and Tonto Dike also react.

"Twitter must really get effect on elections. How convenient," Nse Ikpe-Etim tweet.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

While Tonto Dike post photo of hersef smiling and tweet say; "My mood as I fit now tweet without VPN."

Wia dis foto come from, Alamy

Amnesty international tweet statement say dem welcome di lifting of di Twitter ban by Nigerian authorities afta 7 months wey dem block Nigerians from exercising dia right to freedom of expression for social media platform.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

President Buhari give di approval to lift twitter ban afta one memo wey di honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim write to am.