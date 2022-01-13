Covid-19 in Ghana: Concerned doctors for Ghana petition Akufo-Addo against mandatory Covid vaccination

A group of Ghanaians who dey call themselves, Concerned Ghanaian Doctors petition President Akufo-Addo to drop de decision to make Covid-19 vaccination mandatory give Ghanaians.

According to de group of doctors, dis be necessary sake of say unanswered questions dey about de efficacy, necessity den safety of Covid vaccines.

Dis call dey come on de back of govment decision to make vaccination compulsory for some group of Ghanaians and some public places starting dis January.

Inside petition wey dem sign inside, de 11 doctors explain say some developed counties wey get high vaccination rates now dey give Covid booster.

Despite dis, dem say dis countries dey struggle to get de virus under control sake of de new variants.

"So we go continue with perpetual boosters every 3 to 6 months so say we go maintain vaccine-induced immunity to de disease" den bizz.

According to de group, data available dey show say Ghana and Africa for instance dey manage de virus better pass de developed countries wey get vaccines.

Rather, de rest of de world for learn from us.

Ghana Medical Association distance dema body from doctors

De Ghana Medical Association (GMA) distance dema body from de Concerned Doctors who dey petition against mandatory vaccination.

According to de GMA, Covid-19 vaccines in de country be potent wey dem dey work.

According to dem, data available dey support de efficacy and safety of all de Covid-19 vaccines Ghana dey use.

Mandatory Covid-19 vaccination for Ghana

Ghana Health Service announce say starting January year, dem go make Covid-19 vaccination compulsory give some citizens.

Some of dis people dey include health workers, security officers, govment workers, commercial bus drivers den others go receive mandatory vaccination.

Others wey go be affected be staff den students for secondary den tertiary and schools.

According to Director-General for Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, "de Minister go make de effective date for that vaccination in January."

Mandatory vaccination for beaches, restaurants, nightclubs

De mandatory vaccination however no dey affect just a section of de public, dem also dey target public places where masses dey gather like beaches, restaurants, nightclubs, stadia, govment offices den hospitals.

Groups of people who dey find themselves for dis venues go also take de mandatory vaccination.

Health Officials say dis be part of moves to prevent fourth wave of de virus, especially after de country record Omicron variant recently.

Ghana extend ban on South Korea

Meanwhile, Ministry of Foreign Affairs extend travel ban on South Korea sake of Covid issues.

Around December last year, dem announce de travel ban on South Korea and other counties which go last for 14 days.