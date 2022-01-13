Megan Fox: Why 'drink each oda blood' engagement proposal post of Megan Fox dey cause tok-tok

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin American actress Megan Fox write as she make announcement say she and Machine Gun Kelly don officially engage na im dey cause tok-tok for social media

Di 35-year-old actress make di announcement on Wednesday as she share one video of dia intimate proposal say di engagement happun Tuesday, January 11.

"For July of 2020 we siddon under dis banyan tree, we ask for magic", she tok for Instagram post.

We no dey aware of di pain pain we go face together for such a short period of time.

We no sabi di work and sacrifices wey di relationship go need from us but di love dey shark us. Plus di karma.

Somehow one year and a half later, we waka through hell together, and we don laugh togeda pass wetin we fit imagine. Im ask make I marry am.

And just as in every lifetime before dis one, and as in every lifetime wey go follow am, I tok yes.

She later add for di end of di post say "…and then we drink each oda blood."

Dis statement don make plenty of her followers begin comment for di post as some no wan believe say true-true dem drink each oda blood.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

One popular American blogger Perez Hilton comment for di post to ask "Did you REALLY drink each other blood????"

Anoda Instagram user, ishangoyall ask "why una dey drink each other blood ????"

Odas also comment

Instagram user @chelseyeagerxo say "dis na literally di weirdest choice of words… whyyyyy."

While @viviannvaz ask Megan Fox to stop am immediately.

"Why you tell your fans say you drink your beloveds blood? E dey dangerous and freaky. Dis one no dey cool in my opinion", na so one Instagram follower, @traveling.tullip comment under di post.

Meanwhile dis one no stop some oda pipo to congratulate di couple. Di Kardashian sisters wish di couple well and congratulate dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Wetin Machine Gun kelly tok about dia engagement?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di American rapper, singer and actor also take to im social media page to confam dia engagement.

Im share di video of di ring wey im design for Megan Fox.

Although im no mention say dem drink each oda blood, im say "I bring her back to ask her to marry me. I sabi say tradition na one ring, but I design am wit Stephen Webster to make am two to symbolise two halves of di same soul wey form di heart wey be love.