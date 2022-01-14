Police arrest four pipo wey dey allegedly eat and sell human parts for Zamfara

Wia dis foto come from, Shehu Mohammed

Police for Zamfara state wey dey northern Nigeria say dem don arrest four pipo wey dey allegedly eat and sell human body parts.

Di suspects dey di ages of 57 year, 20-years-old, and 17-years old plus di youngest na 14 year old.

Police commissioner Ayuba Elkana na im parade di suspects before tori pipo on Thursday for Gusau, capital of Zamfara wia e add say na corpse wey dem find for one uncompleted building lead to di arrests.

Dem find di corpse with hands and legs tied and some parts missing.

Di father of one nine year old boy bin earlier report say im pikin dey miss to police and na as dem dey investigate dat one dem uncover dis case.

“On December 12 one Yakubu Ali report for Gusau central police station say im pikin nine year old Ahmad Yakubu dey miss.”

“Na later we come discover corpse for one uncompleted building wey we take go hospital for autopsy.”

According to police di first suspect wey be father of 19 children allegedly dey pay up to N500,000 to di remaining three to supply am wit human body parts for im consumption.

Dem say dem use intelligence report to arrest all di suspects and dem find two human eyes, intestines, penis and oesophagus with Aminu Baba.

Police say dem go charge di suspects to court after dem finish dia investigations.

Sani Musa na Zamfara resident and social commentator and e tell BBC News Pidgin say di whole state dey in shock over dis discovery.