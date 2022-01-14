Adalia Rose - YouTuber wit Hutchinson-Gilford progeria genetic condition die at age 15

44 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Adalia Rose

YouTuber Adalia Rose don die at di age of 15 from uncommon genetic condition.

Di US teenager bin dey diagnosed wit Hutchinson-Gilford progeria, wey also dey known as Benjamin Button disease, wen she be three months old.

E be one uncommon serious condition wey dey cause gbege wit growth and features wey resemble early ageing.

For one Instagram post Adalia family tok say she bin "touch millions of pipo and leave di biggest imprint".

Wia dis foto come from, INSTAGRAM/Adalia Rose Wetin we call dis foto, Adalia Rose dey drive toy motor

Adalia, wey come from Texas, get almost three million YouTube subscribers and share different tutorials, and wetin e be like to live wit di condition.

"She come quietly and commot quietly, but her life dey far from am," her family tok for di post.

"She no longer dey in pain and now dancing away to all di music wey she love. I really wish say dis no be our reality but unfortunately na im.

"We want say thank you to everyone wey bin love and support her. Thank you to all her doctors and nurses wey work for YEARS to keep her healthy."

Hutchinson-Gilford progeria condition

Progeria wey also dey known as Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome, be one serious uncommon, progressive genetic disorder wey dey make children to age sharpaly, e dey start for dia first two years of life.

Children wey get progeria generally dey look normal for birth. During di first year, signs and symptoms, like slow growth and hair loss, begin to show.

About 500 children around di world dey affected by Hutchinson-Gilford progeria. Pipo wit di condition get average life expectancy of 13 years.

Wia dis foto come from, INSTAGRAM/Adalia Rose Wetin we call dis foto, Adalia Rose tanda for photo

Adalia mama describe am

For one 2018 interview her mama Natalia Pallante bin tok say: "When she born Adalia , I think say she dey like one month old dat time and di doctors no happy wit her growth,".

"Di tin wey i like past about say i be her mama be just to dey watch her grow and see just how different she be from everybody.