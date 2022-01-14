Prince Andrew: Who im be Duke of York, which title im dey lose?

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Dem don return Prince Andrew military titles and royal patronages to di Queen and im go stop dey use di title His Royal Highness officially.

Dis move dey come afta one US court rule say civil action ontop accuse of sexual assault fit go ahead. meanwhile Prince Andrew deny di accuse.

Who be Prince Andrew?

Di 61-year-old Duke of York na di third son of di Queen and im be di ninth in line to di throne.

Im elder siblings na Charles, Prince of Wales and Anne, di Princess Royal.

E don divorce from Sarah, Duchess of York, wey dem two get two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie togeda.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Andrew marry Sarah Ferguson in 1986 for Westminster Abbey

Wetin dem accuse Prince Andrew accused of?

Dem accuse di Duke of York of sexual abuse for one civil case for di US.

Inside court documents, Virginia Giuffre say she be di victim of sex trafficking and abuse by Jeffrey Epstein from di age of 16.

She say part of her abuse be say dem go give am out to other powerful men - including Prince Andrew.

Ms Giuffre say di duke bin sexually assault her on three occasions wen she dey under di age of 18.

Prince Andrew don consistently deny all di allegations against am. Im tok for one interview wit BBC Newsnight in 2019 say im no remember to ever don meet Virginia Giuffre.

Which title Prince Andrew go lose?

One royal source say, dem no go call Prince Andrew His Royal Highness, or HRH again.

Like Harry and Meghan, Prince Andrew go retain im title HRH but e no go use am officially.

Di duke get 22-year career for di Royal Navy, and serve as helicopter pilot during di 1982 Falklands War. Im also command di mine countermeasures vessel HMS Cottesmore.

Wia dis foto come from, Press Association Wetin we call dis foto, Prince Andrew served as a Royal Navy helicopter pilot for 22 years

Dem suspend im military appointments afta im step back from public duties for 2019.

But im don now lose a series of UK military titles:

Colonel of the Grenadier Guards - one of di most senior infantry regiments for di British army. E bin take ova from im papa Prince Philip for 2017

Honorary air commodore of RAF Lossiemouth

Colonel-in-chief of the Royal Irish Regiment

Colonel-in-chief of the Small Arms School Corps

Colonel-in-chief of The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeth's Own)

Colonel-in-chief of the Yorkshire Regiment

Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm

Royal colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers

Royal colonel of the Royal Regiment of Scotland

E also some number of overseas honorary military titles:

Colonel-in-Chief of the Queen's York Rangers (Canada)

Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Highland Fusiliers of Canada

Colonel-in-Chief of the Princess Louise Fusiliers (Canada)

Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal New Zealand Army Logistic Regiment

Prince Andrew retain im service role as one Vice-Admiral for di Royal Navy.

Which patronage dem don return to di Queen?

Di job of royal patron na to bring publicity to one cause or service.

Prince Andrew be di patron to about 200 charities and organisations.

But afta di controversial BBC interview for 2019, wia im deny allegations say im sleep wit Virginia Giuffre, many pipo cut ties wit am. E include di Outward Bound Trust, English National Ballet, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and London Metropolitan University.

Prince Andrew bin get plenti other patronages - including say e be patron or member of prestigious golf clubs, schools and cultural trusts.

But dem don now return am to di Queen and dem go redistribute am to other members of di Royal Family.

Wia dis foto come from, DAVE M. BENETT/GETTY IMAGES Wetin we call dis foto, All of Prince Andrew's roles have been immediately returned to his mother, the Queen

Which other roles Prince Andrew get?

Afta im retire from di Navy, Prince Andrew serve as di UK special representative for trade and investment for 10 years.

But im give up di title afta dem criticise am ova im friendship wit Jeffrey Epstein, wey dem sentence to 18 months in prison for 2008 for soliciting one minor for prostitution.

E don also attract criticism say im combine business wit pleasure on im overseas trips, and some newspapers give am di nickname "Airmiles Andy".

Dem don also question di prince judgement say im hold meetings wit Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi son Saif, and for entertaining di son-in-law of Tunisia ousted president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali for Buckingham Palace.