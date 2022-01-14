Rivers State Govnor Nyesom Wike place 2m bounty on each illegal oil refiner

14 January 2022, 21:30 WAT New Informate 24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Nyesom Wike

Govnor Nyesom Wike don issue 48-hour ultimatum to di 23 Local Goment Chairmen for Rivers State to provide comprehensive list of illegal refineries and dia operators.

Wike give di ultimatum for meeting im hold with di LGA chairmen and heads of Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air force, Navy, Police, Department of State Service and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for Goment House, Port Harcourt.

Di Govnor challenge di council chairmen to prove say dem no get hand for illegal oil bunkering alias kpo fire business wey dey threaten di health of Rivers pipo and di national economy.

"Now, evri council chairman must go and identify wia illegal refineries dey take place. If you identify one, you get two million Naira.

"So, go and identify as many as you fit. I go pay N2m for each one and I go fight against dis tin. Our pipo dey die and we owe our pipo di responsibility to protect dem, to save dem from death wey dem no cause. Wike tok.

"So you must and you get 48 hours to go and identify all illegal refineries sites and those wey dey in charge of dem."

Govnor Wike say any Council Chairman wey dey fear to fight against these criminals wey dey operate di illegal refineries, make e ready to resign.

Wia dis foto come from, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

'Transfer out security officers wey allegedly dey involved in illegal oil bunkering'

Di Rivers Governor also vex for security agencies for di role some of dia personnel dey play to provide cover for operators of illegal refineries for di State.

E tell di State Police Commissioner, Eboka Friday, to redeploy out of di state a particular DPO for Emohua LGA wey dey operate one illegal refinery for di area.

Governor Wike also order di immediate arrest Chief W. J. Wocha, Fubara Ohaka, and chief Promise Ezekwe, wey dem don accuse to dey operate illegal refineries deep inside di forest of Ibaa community in Emohua LGA.

Wike also tell di Commandant of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Rivers State command, to immediately transfer dia officer wey allegedly dey in charge of vandalization of pipelines for di State.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Some pipo feel say illegal oil refiners na im dey add join di soot wey full Port Harcourt air

Di black 'air' people dey breathe for Port Harcourt

Since 2016 pipo for Port Harcourt and oda parts of Rivers State south-south Nigeria don de cry say di air wey dem de breathe no dey safe and e dey cause serious sickness.

Di air for dia dey polluted with soot, wey be say if you clean your nose, na black things go stain your handkerchief.

Now, one global app wey dem dey call Air Visual don kukuma say di air for dia no dey safe at all.

Dis app dey see how safe di air for any location for di world dey.

According to checks, di Air Quality Index (AQI) for Port Harcourt city na 190 and e get one dangerous substance wey dem call PM2.5.