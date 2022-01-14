Novak Djokovic and Australian goment palava ahead of Australian Open for Melbourne

24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di kwanta wey Tennis Star Novak Djokovic dey get wit di Australian goment still dey make headlines and e fit affect him participation for di Australian Open for Melbourne.

Evritime, di number one Tennis player dey tok about how e wan take end im career wit di highest number of trophies.

But wit wetin dey happun so di mata don get as e be, sake of say Australian goment cancel im visa again on Friday.

E mean say Novak Djokovic no go fit enta Melbourne to compete for di Australian Open, wey be di first Grand Slam of di year.

Di competition go serve-off (start) on Monday.

Wetin go happun if e no play Australian Open? Heaven no go fall, and eyes no go cry blood but somtins go happen.

Di first Grand Slam of di year go start witout di World number one Tennis player for men.

Dis one fit affect di number of pipo wey don plan to attend di event to watch am and those wey don plan to watch am for Television and online platforms.

Di person wey suppose play am for di first round go automatically progress to di next round.

E go also affect im chance to become di record all time winner of 21 Grand Slam titles.

As e be so, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic don win 20 Grand Slam Singles titles each.

Na joint record dem hold for most Tennis Grand slam singles win.

And if Australian goment ban am for three years as dem threaten, e mean say na di 9th Australian Open title wey im win last year go be im last until 2025.

E dey also give Rafael Nadal chance to win di Australian Open for di first time since 2009.

Roger Federer too no go play for Australian becos e get injury for e knee.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA

Wetin cause di kwanta

Novak Djokovic go Australia witout Covid-19 vaccination.

E tok say e get medical "exemption" report wey prevent am from taking di vaccine

Novak Djokovic ask for medical exemptation sake from Australia becos dem get strict Covid-19 visa regulations sake of say im contract Covid-19 inside middle of December.

Dem test am for im kontri Serbia wia e suppose isolate for 14 days.

Wit im positive test, e still dey waka upandan.

December 14, e attend one basketball game for Serbia Capital, na red star Belgrade and Barcelona play.

Afta di game, plenti pipo test positive, dem dey suspect say na Djokovic give dem Covid.

16 December: Djokovic tok say e do one "lateral flow test,wen e hear say plenti pipo for di basketball game don catch covid.

Djokovic say di test come out negative, but im also do PCR test out of caution.

Document from di Institute of Public Health for Serbia tok say Djokovic result come out positive afta eight hours later di same day.

Djokovic say dem no tell am about di result until di next day.

Djokovic still go one panel discussion and one ceremony wia dem unveil stamp to honour am for Belgrade, e tweet about di event sef

On December 17, di Tennis Association of Belgrade For di morning of 17 December, di Tennis Association of Belgrade do one award ceremony and na Novak Djokovic present awards to witout facemask.

Djokovic post di pictures for im Facebook page.

18 December: tori pipo French newspaper L'Equipe report say Mr Djokovic go one interview and photo shoot with dia paper for Belgrade.

Him don tok say true true e go di event admitted attending this engagement,and "na error of judgement and I accept say I suppose reschedule am".

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic tell BBC say na"a clear breach of di rules" if Mr Djokovic continued wit all im public events, knowing say e get Covid.

Di paper says he wear face mask during di interview, but removed it for di photo shoot.

22 December for di court document e lawyer present e show say e do anoda PCR test.

Inside di ourt documents wey Djokovic lawyers provide, confirmation dey say e get anoda PCR test on 22 December and dis test result na negative.

25 December: One picture show Mr Djokovic wia e dey play tennis for di streets of Belgrade over di Christmas period.

31 December anoda set of pictures show Djokovic for Tennis practice for Spain on 31 December.

Wetin Autralian goment tok

Dem say di decision to cancel Djokovic visa na on "health and good order" grounds E means say dem fit deport am and ban am for three years.he faces deportation and a three-year visa ban.

Djokovic lawyers say di decision dey "patently irrational" and dem go appeal.

"Today I exercised my power... to cancel di visa of Mr Novak Djokovic on health and good order grounds, on di basis say e dey in di interest of di public" Immigration Minister Alex Hawke tok.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison tok too say di decision follow "careful consideration".

Why dem give Djokovic Exemption

Di Victoria State Government, where Melbourne Park is dey mandate full vaccinations for all players, staff and fans for di Australian Open unless dem get genuine medical reason.

Victoria state Deputy Premier James Merlino tok say medical exemptions no go be "loophole for privileged tennis players" and e go only dey possible in "exceptional circumstances if pesin get serious medical condition".

Tennis Australia tok say dem Djokovic exemption afta aim request sake of say dem follow "rigorous review process wey two independent panels on medical experts sitdown ontop"

Tennis Australia and Djokovic no tok di reason why e ask for exemption.

Who be Novak Djokovic

Na 35 years old Tennis player.

Immbe current World number one for men

E don end di year as number 0ne 7 times

E don hold di nimber one record for 355 weeks E don win joint record of 20 Grand Slam singles titles E don win Australian Open record 9 times.

E don win overall 86 ATP singles titles.

Djokovic is the only man for di Open Era to achieve a double career Grand Slam and complete a non-calendar year Grand Slam.

Im also be di only player to complete di career Golden Masters on the ATP Tour, and na two time im don do am Na 2003.e start e career wen im dey 20 years.

E get 9 Australian Open titles

Two French Open titles

Six Wimbledon titles