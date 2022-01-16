Chukwuka Monye and Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi biography - Nigeria 2023 general elections

16 January 2022, 12:00 WAT New Informate 20 minutes wey don pass

Chukwuka Monye and Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi recently declare dia intention to contest Nigeria 2023 presidential election. But who dem be?

Di two young Nigerians latest declaration signal di possibility say more young pipo fit put serious interest for di next general election.

Na shortly before di 2019 Nigeria election na im civil society groups begin launch campaigns on not too young to run.

In fact, na for May 2018 President Muhammadu Buhari sign di not too young to run as a law wey reduce di age of running for elective positions.

For dis law, dem reduce di age to run for Nigeria President office from 40 to 30 and independent candidature in Nigeria.

So wetin 42-year-old Monye and 38-year-old Okunnu-Lamidi do don stir huge public interest on top who fit succeed Buhari by 2023.

But who be Chukwuka Monye and Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi?

BBC Pidgin don look up biography to share wit you - just read on.

Chukwuka Monye interest to be Nigeria President

Monye wey declare im intention on Saturday, January 15, 2022 promise to close di gap "between generations, public and private sectors.

E also promise Nigerians say im go close di gap between di north and di south and between Nigeria and di international community".

Chukwuka Monye say im dey "for unique position sake of im age and experience to serve di bridge builder."

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi interest to be Nigeria President

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, na di first woman to declare her intention to be president come 2023 .

Mrs Okunnu-Lamidi say she go rekindle hope and make Nigeria work for Nigerians if she become president.

Although Monye and Okunnu-Lamidi don declare im intention to become president, dem neva tok under which party im go contest.

Chukwuka Monye biography

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Chukwuka Monye come from Onicha-Ugbo, for Aniocha north local goment area of Delta state south south Nigeria.

Im do im University degree for Warner University, Florida, USA, wia im become di first to finish im four years programme inside three years.

Afta dat im stay, work for Florida for some years before im return to Nigeria.

Wia dis foto come from, @chukwukamonye/Instagrma Wetin we call dis foto, Chukwuka Monye

Chukuwaka Monye dey 42 years and get only Nigeria passport

Im na University of Oxford trained innovation strategist wey dedicate im career to building business and mentoring leaders.

Since di past 18 years, im na co-founder and director of Ciuci Consulting wey be multinational consulting company.

E also serve as Director General of di Delta Economic Summit Forum for six years from June 2015 to May 2021.

Money na Wall Street Journal, Amazon and USA Today bestselling author for im contribution to di book, Business Success Secrets: Entrepreneurial Thinking dat works.

Money company Ciuci receive award for di Best Business Operations Management Consultancy - Africa Awards 2020, wey Corporate Vision UK give.

Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi biography

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Okkun-Lamidi na from Lagos. Dem born her im rich family wey don dey serve di public for years.

Di 38 year old na journalist and only pikin wey her papa and mama born togeda.

Her papa Lateef Olufemi Okuunu, na senior advocate of Nigeria and former pro-chancellor and chairman of di governing council of University of Agriculture, Makurdi, Benue state.

Wia dis foto come from, @khadijah_nigeria/Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi

She get degree for Business Administration from di University of Bolton RAK campus for United Arab Emirate (UAE).

Her master degree na for Strategic Project Management from Heriot-Watt University, Dubai, UAE.

Khadijah na di founder and CEO of Slice Media Solutions, wey be advertising agency.