Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta: Mali former president die for age of 76

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dem use military coup comot Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta from office for 2020

Former President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, don die at di aged of 76, family and former colleagues tok.

Last year im bin suffer minor stroke but di cause of im death no dey clear.

Im die around 09:00 GMT on Sunday for im home for di capital Bamako, na so one member of im family tell AFP news agency.

Keïta lead Mali for seven years until 2020, wen dem bin use coup comot am for office after huge anti-government protests over di way im handle jihadist unrest.

Economic crisis and elections wey many no agree wit also fuel di demonstrations against im rule.

Weeks after dem bin comot am for power he suffer minor stroke and dem fly am to United Arab Emirates for medical treatment.

Mali new military rulers stage second coup for May last year, dem announce three-year delay to elections wey bin suppose happun dis February.