Nnamdi Kanu news now: Mike Ozekhome lead lawyers for di Ipob leader trial

Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu and new head of his defence team, SAN Mike Ezekome

Ogbonge lawyer, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, (SAN) Mike Ozekhome na im lead di legal team on Tuesday wen di leader of fi Indigenous People of Biafra,(Ipob) trial continue.

Ozekhome dey present for court and even do tok-tok with Kanu as dem wait for di case to continue.

Dis dey come as Nigerian goment file fresh additional charges against di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from seven to 15 as im trial resume on Tuesday, 18, January, 2022 for court.

Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu legal

Kanu bin dey face seven count charge wey border on terrorism, treason, secession and dat im be member of IPOB group wey goment don outlaw.

E also dey face accuse say im dey broadcast lie about President Muhammadu Buhari but Kanu bin don deny all di allegation.

Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu and Mike Ozekhome

Kanu legal team wey confam di new charges say goment file di charges barely 24 hours to di main trial.

Meanwhile Ozekhome, howeva tell BBC Pidgin say DSS neva allow am to see im client.

E say, "dem suppose give us di amended charges as time bin dey make dem amend am give us and di defendant, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu but we no see am till yesterday". E conclude say e tink say dia plan na so di case hearing no go hold.