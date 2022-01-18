Ghana teachers reject change from three term academic calendar to semester system

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Ghana Education Sevice

Teachers dey kick against plans by Ghana Education Service (GES) to change de three term academic calendar system to semesters system.

Dis be after Deputy Director-General of GES, Kwabena Bempah Tandoh reveal say dema agree with all stakeholders dem consult to make dis year academic calendar semester system.

He explain on local radio Citi FM say de newly-introduced semester based academic calendar go affect public kindergarten, primary, junior high schools permanently.

But National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) warn GES say dis policy change go be problematic give both students and teachers.

According to de teacher union, what dem no dey get be say GES no even consult dem ahead of de policy change for dema input.

"Dis get serious implications. Very serious implications. Our position be say when de nation dey change from trimester to semester we for do wider stakeholder consultation" NAGRAT Prez Eric Agbe Carbonu reveal.

'Benefits of semester system'

GES believe say de semester system get benefits which go help teachers.

According to de education body, dis system go reduce pressure on teachers.

In addition to dis, e go decongest various schools den help align de academic calendars.

Dem explain say sake of de three-term system in basic schools dey overlap university system, dis new policy go align both academic calendars.

Dem explain say dis go allow for teachers who dey want upgrade dia studies for university to do so.

Calls for broader consultation

Depsite de benefits wey GES dey claim dis change go bring, teacher unions for Ghana say de change go bring labour issues, issues with instruction considering de age of students den stuff.

Dem insist say discussions for happen to determine whether de semester system be beneficial pass de trimester system.