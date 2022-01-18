Nnamdi Kanu trial: Wetin you need to know and expect as Ipob leader go back court

one hour wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu on 29 June, 2021 after im arrest and return to Nigeria.

Nigerian goment don file fresh additional charges against di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, from seven to 15 as im trial resume on Tuesday, 18, January, 2022 for court.

Kanu bin dey face seven count charge wey border on terrorism, treason, secession and dat im be member of IPOB group wey goment don outlaw.

E also dey face accuse say im dey broadcast lie about President Muhammadu Buhari but Kanu bin don deny all di allegation.

Kanu legal team wey confam di new charges say goment file di charges barely 24 hours to di main trial.

Di trial of di leader of Ipob go hold on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Di trial go happun for court 4 before Justice Binta Nyako.

Dis trial dey come days afta Nigeria President, Buhari say in no dey consider any political solution on top Kanu case and dat e gatz face di law.

Wia dis foto come from, Ifeanyi Ejiofor/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu and im lawyer for court

Wetin fit hapun wen Kanu trial continue on Tuesday

Kanu trial for court dey always come wit drama as security pipo no go allow pipo freely enta di court premises.

Tuesday case no go different - presence of security officers dem go full ground.

Only very few pipo go get access into di court room wia di trial go happun sake of covid protocol wey di court dey respect.

Di court go resume from 9:00am but di case fit start from 10:00 or 11:00am. Ifeanyi Ejiofor na im dey lead di team of lawyers and Kanu go dey present for court.

Di trial no be secret trial.

E dey likely say di defence lawyer go raise motion to challenge di jurisdiction of di court to hear Kanu mata sake of di way wey dem cari repatriate am enta Naija to come face trial.

Accuse wey full ground be say, di Nigerian goment no follow due international procedure plus legal channel to take bring Kanu back to di kontri .

Sake of dat, di court no get power to hear di mata.

Di prosecution counsel go try defend di goment and di reason why e take dis approach to repatriate Kanu and ask di court to kontinu wit di trial.

Dem no support media player for your device Wetin we call dis Video, Exclusive interview with Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Seven amended charges wey Kanu dey face

Nigeria goment bin sama Kanu wit charges on alleged acts of terrorism and treasonable felony before di office of di Attorney-General of di federation amend di charges against Kanu wey dem file as motion on notice for di court.

Dis na di amended charges against Kanu:

•Say Kanu allegedly use im radio broadcast from London wia e boast to separate south east, south south and some parts of Kogi and Benue states from Nigeria to form Biafra land.

•Say Kanu allegedly use im radio broadcast from London abuse Nigeria President Muhammdu Buhari wen im call di president "paedophile, a terrorist, an idiot and an embodiment of evil."

•Say Kanu allegedly import Radio transmitter wey be TRAM 50L wey e hide inside container go keep for Ihiala, Anambra state.

•Say Kanu allegedly declare im sef as member of Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), group wey Nigeria goment don ban.

•Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e use di radio broadcast from London to encourage members of di banned Ipob to attack Nigeria security operatives and dia family members.

•Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wey e incite members of di public to kill police officers

•Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen im boast say tins go happen and say pipo go die.

•Say Kanu allegedly use di Radio broadcast from London to commit act of terrorism wen e declare sit-at-home and threaten death on pipo wey no obey di order.

•Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e use im radio to incite pipo to stage violent revolution against di federal goment

•Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e use im radio to direct members of di public to burn down goment facility for Lagos

•Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e use im radio to incite di public to destroy public transport system for Lagos wey cause major economic loss

•Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e incite Ipob members to manufacture bomb

•Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e incite members of di public to stop di Anambra state election and destroy Nigeria political and economic structure

•Say Kanu allegedly commit terrorism wen e issue deadly threat to anyone wey no obey di sit at home order to write im own will

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Dem arrest and arraign Kanu for 2015 on top charges of treasonable felony, unlawful possession of arms, and illegal importation of broadcast equipment, for Federal High Court, Abuja.

Timeline of Nnamdi Kanu Trial from 2015

October 2015: Dem arrest and arraign Kanu on top charges of treasonable felony, unlawful possession of arms, and illegal importation of broadcast equipment, for Federal High Court, Abuja.

October 2015: Kanu and im defendants deny di charges dem.

December 2015: Court order di release of Nnamdi Kanu but di federal goment refuse to comply.

December 2015: Di federal goment file anoda five-count charge of treasonable felony against di Ipob leader and for 2016, three courts rule say make dem lock am for Kuje prison, citing threats to national security.

May 2016: Nnamdi Kanu cari cry go ECOWAS Court and blame President Buhari say e no wan grant am bail.

April 2017: Di federal high court for Abuja come grant Kanu bail on 'health grounds.'

April 2017: Kanu come become free man once again afta dem detain am for 18 months.

September 2017: Kanu japa from Naija.

September 2017: Di lawyer wey dey represent Kanu say im neva yan wit im client since September 14, wen sojas invade im house for Imo state.

October 2017: Wen court resume di treason trial of Kanu, e no show.

June 2021: Di Federal goment repatriate Ipob leader to Nigeria to continue im trial. Nigeria Minister of justice na im announce say dem don catch am and return am back to di kontri.

June 2021: Court order make dem lock am for SSS custody until July 26.

July 26, 2021: Court adjourn di case to October 21.

October 21: Dem bring Kanu come court wit plenti security and court adjourn to 10th November

November 10, 2021 Nnamdi Kanu lawyers stage walkout from di court afta SSS no allow some of di defence lawyers to enta di court room

November 10, 2021 Di presiding judge come move di case to 19, 20 of January, 2022