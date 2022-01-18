Heidi Klum, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and oda stars wey insure dia legs
German - American model Heidi Klum legs dey worth millions of dollars.
Di 48 year old supermodel bin first reveal am for 2011 say her leg dey insured for $2.2 million.
Di price on Heidi legs recently become trending topic afta she appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show dis week.
For di show, she chat wit di talk show host about di $2 million insurance policy on her legs.
During one segment called "Heidi 'Blanking' Klum," di supermodel say na her client bin once put di insurance policy on her legs — and one of her lower limbs actually worth more dan di oda.
"Wen I dey young, I fall inside one glass and I get, like, one big scar," she explain to DeGeneres. "Obviously I dey put so much spray tan on am right now so pipo no fit see am but yeah, one dey more expensive dan di oda one."
"E dey weird di tins wey some pipo dey do," Klum add.
She bin tell tori pipo for People Magazine for 2017 say one leg cost $1.2 and di other na $1 million and she dey make sure say her legs na sometin wey pipo still admire in her 40s.
"I always enjoy to wear super short miniskirts to show off my legs and I still like am,"
"I tink say legs dey sexy. I like to put a focus on my legs wen I go out or wen I get onto di red carpet. I do.", she tok.
More things to know about Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum na German supermodel wey turn television personality.
Pipo sabi her for her appearance on popular TV show like 'Project Runway' wia she be host and and 'America's Got Talent.' wia she serve as one of di judges.
Di supermodel start her modelling career at di age of 18 afta she win one contest in her native Germany. She later become model for underwear company, Victoria Secret afta she move to New York.
Her appearance on di cover of di 1998 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue make her more popular as she land di supermodel status.
Di mama of four later become fashion favorite, as she don appear on plenty magazines like Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire and Harper's Bazaar.
She also don appear for feem wey include The Devils Wears Prada and Ella Enchanted, and TV shows like Parks and Recreation and Sex and the City.
Heidi Klum fit be di most well-known leg insurers but she no be di only celebrity wey don put ogbonge money to secure dia legs.
Five oda celebrities wey don insure dia legs
Taylor Swift
Pop singer Taylor Swift–wey pipo sabi for wearing mini dresses, mini shorts, and cloth wey dey show her legs well-well insure her show stopping legs for $40 million ($20 million per leg) before she begin her 1984 Tour for 2015.
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey legs dey insured for $1 billion. Gillette Venus named the American singer as first Celebrity Legs of a Goddess
She also insure her voice for $35 million for di Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour for 2011.
Cristiano Ronaldo
Portuguese international player and Man United Striker, Cristiano Ronaldo legs also gbab insurance.
Real Madrid insure im legs to prevent injury wen im join di club for 2009. Dem insure di Ronaldo legs for $144 million.
Lionel Messi
Argentine international football player, Lionel Messi na im get di most expensive insurance among all di football players. Messi left foot dey insured for $900 million.
Tina Turner
She dey almost as famous for her legs as her voice and stage presence, American born Swiss singer Tina Turner legs dey insured for $3.2 million.
