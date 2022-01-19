Ayo Makun: AY Comedian and wife Mabel born dia second pikin afta 13 years

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@realmabelmakun

Nigeria comedian and feem maker, Richard Ayodeji Makun, wey pipo sabi as AY Comedian and im wife, Mabel don born dia second pikin.

Di comedian na im announce di tori for social media say dem born 13 years afta dia first child Michelle.

E reveal dis for video say di pikin na girl pikin.

E tok say, "Ayomide, thank you say you make Mabel and I, mama and papa again. Thank you say you make Michelle to be big sister."

AY and im wife bin marry for 2008 and get one pikin wey be 12 years, Michelle Makun.

AY Makun dey popular on top im comedy show wey im dey do wey im call AY LIve and feems wey include, 30 Days in Atlanta, 10 Days in Sun City, A Trip to Jamaica and Merry Men.