Nnamdi Kanu court: Ipob leader plead not guilty to amended charges as judge adjourn case to February 16

19 January 2022, 10:46 WAT New Informate 42 minutes wey don pass

Di Federal High Court for Abuja don adjourn to 16 February to consider di application to quash di charges against Nnamdi Kanu wey di defence file.

Di judge say di prosecution must serve di defence lawyer five days before di hearing.

Dis wan na as di leader of di proscribed Independent People of Biafra, (Ipob) bin plead not guilty to di amended charges wey federal goment of Nigeria sama am.

Kanu plead not guilty wen im show for court pn Wednesday to continue im trial.

As im plead not guilty, di prosecution say dem ready to proceed with di case and say dem get two witness for court.

But di defence lawyer, Mike Ozekhome say dem file application to quash di charges against Kanu and dem also file application for bail.

But di prosecution counsel say dem just get di application dis morning and dem no fit respond to am dis morning and dat trial must kontinu.

Di application according to di defence lawyer, na for court to throw away di charges for lack of merit and free di defendant.

Di judge rule say make dem look at di defence application wey dey seek to quash di charge before di trial go start.

Earlier on, di prosecution lawyer bin defend di reason why Nnamdi Kanu choose to wear di same cloth again say na sake of say e be designer.

But di Defence lawyer say no be say e no change cloth becos e be designer but becos di cloth wey dem buy dem no fit pass am to am on time na im make e no change cloth.Di prosecution lawyer also add say dem don buy am new matras, pillows and beddings.

Dis one na as Mike Ozekhome, Kanu lawyer on Tuesday bin hala on top some issues about di fundamental rights of Kanu say dem no even allow am as di lawyer to show am di charge sheet.

E also tok say Kanu no dey chop well, dem bug im room and say e neva fit change im cloth since im detention.

Justice Binta Nyako wey be di presiding judge come give order to DSS say make dem try change Kanu cloth before e appear for court on Wednesday.

E also ask di DSS official to allow di lawyers dem to talk wit Kanu for inside court about di charges before sem cari am go back custody

Nnamdi Kanu dey face 15 charges on treasonable offences and say e lie put President Muhammadu Buhari for head.

Oda pictures from court as di mata dey go on

Wetin we call dis foto, Labaran Magaji