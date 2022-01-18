Mompa latest news: Court grant social media celebrity Ismaila Mustapha 200 million naira bail, give am conditions

30 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@mompha

Court don grant bail to Nigerian social media celebrity Ismaila Mustapha, wey pipo know as Mompha.

Justice Mojisola Dada of di Special Offences Court for Ikeja, Lagos grant Mompha bail to di tune of two hundred million naira.

Di Dubai-based Nigerian bin appear for court on Tuesday to ansa case on top allegation of money laundering wey di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) sama am.

Dis na afta e plead not guilty to di fresh charges against am.

EFCC dey arraign Mompha and im company Ismalob Global Investment Limited on eight counts for alleged money laundering to di tune of over N6billion.

Wetin we call dis foto, social media influencer Mompha for Court on January 18, 2022

On 11 January wey Mompha appear for court Justice Mojisola Dada of di Ikeja Special Offences Court order say make dem detain am for EFCC custody.

But as di matter resume on 18 January di defence Lawyer Boyega Oyewale beg court to grant di internet celebrity bail sake of say e get coronavirus - di Lawyer Mompha spend plenty time dey take medical treatment.

Afta she hear all di argument di Judge agree to grant bail of N200m to di 42 year old Mompha.

Court also say:

Mompha must present two sureties

Make e submit im international passports.

Sureties must swear to affidavit of means.

Sureties must get better work and must to dey live within di jurisdiction of di court.

Sureties must provide proof of tax payment for di past three years.

Make authorities remand Mompha for prison until e meet im bail conditions.

Justice Dada later adjourn di case to March 28 and 29, for further hearing.

EFCC charges against Mompha

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@mompha

One of di charges na say Mompha and Ismalob allegedly conspire to launder funds dem obtain through unlawful activity, retention of di funds, transfer of funds for a suspect Olayinka Jimoh a.k.a Nappy Boy, and unlawful transfer of funds for a record label, among odas.

According to di charge, di amount of money wey dey involve na N5,998,884.653.18, N32million, N120million and N15,960,000, totalling over N6billion.